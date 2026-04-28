Mortal Kombat II First Reactions Land - Does Violent Video Game Sequel Achieve A Flawless Victory?

The first Mortal Kombat movie didn't exactly set the box office on fire when it arrived in 2021, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - despite a mixed reception from critics (55% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Following a lengthy delay, Warner Bros.' video game sequel hits theaters on May 8, and the first social media reactions have landed

It sounds like Mortal Kombat II has its share of issues, but almost every post hails it as a significant improvement over its predecessor in nearly every respect, with many noting that the filmmakers seem to have learned from the mistakes of the first film.

The Fatalities are also said to be even more gruesome this time, which should please fans of the long-running fighting game series.

It's always best not to put too much stock in these initial reactions, but we'll take this as a good sign until the full reviews drop.

Check out the posts below, along with a new clip featuring Johnny Cage facing off against Kitana.

Here's the full Johnny Cage and Kitana MK2 clip from IMDB that dropped earlier this afternoon if you haven't seen it yet 👀#MortalKombat🐉 pic.twitter.com/cKRaI6Z7wU — Dynasty (@Dynasty1031) April 25, 2026

#MortalKombat2 is a stark improvement over the first one in just about every way possible - better fights, cooler costumes, and nastier fatalities. It’s all still quite campy, but hot damn it’s a gory good time. MK2 is fun as hell and the most faithful #MortalKombatmovie yet. pic.twitter.com/lXinnul8zk — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 28, 2026

Mortal Kombat II is the KOOLEST F***KING MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! KOMPLETE PERFECTION! Very Deadly Alliance vibes & like the ’90s classic film if it were made today with non-stop KRAZY KOMBAT action.



Baraka and Kano stole the show, but Jax & Liu Kang alongside Shao Kahn & Johnny… pic.twitter.com/QioT6Kvzox — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) April 28, 2026

FLAWLESS VICTORY!#MortalKombatMovie is next level with deadlier fights, sharper dialogue, and truly Kombat-worthy fatalities! The iconic stages, Outworld, Edenia, and costumes are brought to life in incredible fashion, reminding me why Mk ate so many of my quarters



Kevin Fenix pic.twitter.com/6X7RLV5qkb — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) April 28, 2026

Mortal Kombat II is a fun popcorn flick. The fights are bloody, the stakes higher, and the dynamics stronger than its predecessor. Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage brings meta comedy and JCVD energy, while Adeline Rudolph’s Kitana gives the carnage emotional weight. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/rokmPMU4Dw — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) April 28, 2026

Mortal Kombat 2 is the movie we should’ve gotten the first time!



It feels more confident and comfortable embracing its video game roots to huge benefit. It’s a fun, fast-paced, ridiculous bloodbath with great action.



Kitana is the heart of it. Kano is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/8fTl77q8BK — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 28, 2026

MORTAL KOMBAT II starts at breakneck combo speed and never slows down. It’s a chaotic and fatality-filled film that stays true to the spirit of the games and knows exactly what it is. Fun characters, flawed story, but fans of the first will be happy.#MortalKombatMovie @MKMovie pic.twitter.com/4ImIfMIkYd — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) April 28, 2026

JÁ ASSISTIMOS Mortal Kombat 2 e o filme é tudo o que os fãs esperam. Mais próximo do filme de Paul W. S. Anderson, de 1995, do que o de 2021, abraça a violência e a fantasia do mundo dos games e não para um minuto com boas cenas de ação e ótimas lutas cheias de referências. pic.twitter.com/mdMPUWMVh4 — omelete (@omelete) April 28, 2026

#MortalKombat2 gives the fans exactly what they want! Successfully capturing the spirit of the games it’s filled with unrelenting action and fatalities galore that had the whole theater cheering. This film is undoubtedly a fun time at the movies! 🩸🔥 pic.twitter.com/tYhqow9PYJ — Michelle (@MichelleNReed) April 28, 2026

MORTAL KOMBAT II pulls its punches when it matters most, but seeing these characters on screen is still a total blast. It’s pure arcade energy and features a LIU KANG fight that absolutely RIPS! A messy ride for sure, but the fan service carries it. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/l04TCutHLv — Shahbaz 🎬 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) April 28, 2026

After getting the chance to catch Mortal Kombat 2 two weeks early, I can safely say I was thoroughly impressed. It didn't just meet my expectations. It exceeded them. Compared to the first film, it’s not even a contest; the sequel clearly learned from the mistakes of its… https://t.co/oV1A8s7b3t — Fatal Steven (@FatalStevenYT) April 28, 2026

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.