Mortal Kombat II First Reactions Land - Does Violent Video Game Sequel Achieve A Flawless Victory?

Mortal Kombat II First Reactions Land - Does Violent Video Game Sequel Achieve A Flawless Victory?

Ahead of the movie's May 8 release, the first social media reactions to Warner Bros.' Mortal Kombat II have landed. Does the sequel achieve a flawless victory?

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The first Mortal Kombat movie didn't exactly set the box office on fire when it arrived in 2021, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - despite a mixed reception from critics (55% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Following a lengthy delay, Warner Bros.'  video game sequel hits theaters on May 8, and the first social media reactions have landed

It sounds like Mortal Kombat II has its share of issues, but almost every post hails it as a significant improvement over its predecessor in nearly every respect, with many noting that the filmmakers seem to have learned from the mistakes of the first film. 

The Fatalities are also said to be even more gruesome this time, which should please fans of the long-running fighting game series.

It's always best not to put too much stock in these initial reactions, but we'll take this as a good sign until the full reviews drop.

Check out the posts below, along with a new clip featuring Johnny Cage facing off against Kitana.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 4/28/2026, 12:58 PM
"Better than the first one" is all I need to hear.
maxx
maxx - 4/28/2026, 1:09 PM
Oi, finish him [foo foo].
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 4/28/2026, 1:15 PM
@maxx - diabolical
stevezegers
stevezegers - 4/28/2026, 1:09 PM
The first one shouldnt have focused on a new character with a dumb fake-looking metal suit power.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2026, 2:05 PM
@stevezegers - User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 2:19 PM
@stevezegers - Agreed. It should have been Lou Kang again but instead we got generic no personality guy who was like someone you’d whip up if you hit “Random generate” in a character creator
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/28/2026, 1:17 PM
how is kano back tho
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/28/2026, 1:19 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Somehow Kano returned.

I’m ok with that though. He was a great part of the first one.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/28/2026, 1:25 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - he always comes back in the games. Also "death is only another portal"
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/28/2026, 1:37 PM
@JustAWaffle - agreed. dude did a great job with that character
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/28/2026, 2:41 PM
@FinnFangFoom - yaaa. not complaining. he is a highlight. just wondering if they were utilizing quan chi or something.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 4/28/2026, 1:20 PM
I just want to see Hiroyuki Sanada. His fights in the first one were the best parts.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/28/2026, 1:20 PM

Good, looks like a great improvement.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/28/2026, 1:22 PM
I like what I read!
Tho, "It’s all still quite campy" yeah no shit? It's supposed to be a little campy.
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/28/2026, 1:37 PM
@FinnFangFoom - well yeah. I get that. Maybe a Quan chi thing
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/28/2026, 1:33 PM
Me & the lads will be in there DAY 1 BABY! 🔥 Please have a Sub-Zero show up in the end credits 😅 and MK without a Sub-Zero is just cold 🥶
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/28/2026, 1:53 PM
Idiot sheep need critics rotten tomatoes reviews tell them what to do in life do those people need reviews tell them who marry what car buy where to live what job to get how many kids to have if answer is no you should not let critics reviews rotten tomaotes decide fate of your life in future you frick brain use it your decisions matters in life not strangers.,

Ask chef if liver and onions and deep fried crickets they say yeah will you eat them
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/28/2026, 1:56 PM
Looks like this one delivers! Can't wait!
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/28/2026, 2:06 PM
At least its better than the first one!

It doesn't seem like the folks in charge of these films are really interested in exploring the mythic side of MK lore unfortunately. MK could be SUCH a great IP if done correctly. Anyway, its not the MK series of films I want, but its what we've got. I'll still be seeing this opening weekend.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 2:06 PM
Cool , glad to see the positive reception so far especially in regards to Urban’s Johnny Cage who I have been pretty sold on since the first trailer…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I thought the first film was mildly enjoyable but this has seemed like an improvement so looking forward to checking it out!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/28/2026, 2:31 PM
i like what im reading. first one wasnt bad, hated the crappy lead who was boring and a knob, but this one sounds like fun and what we should have gotten the first time around

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