New Hilarious Trailer Reveals DEADPOOL VR With Dead Pool Voiced By Neil Patrick Harris

Earlier today during the Summer Game Fest 2025 there was an insane amount of games revealed, but one of the most unexpected came in the form of a brand-new Deadpool virtual reality game. Set to launch later this year for Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S VR headsets. The new game will put players directly into the red-and-black skin tight suit of the Merc with a Mouth himself this time voiced by Neil Patrick Harris instead of Ryan Reynolds. Check out the hilarious and not family friendly trailer down below:

This new Deadpool VR game features an all-original storyline where Deadpool gets yanked through a dimensional rift into Mojoworld, the twisted media-centric universe ruled by the villain Mojo. There, Deadpool embarks on a multiverse-hopping adventure across the Marvel Universe, where he’ll take on a rogues' gallery of classic villains, including Lady Deathstrike and other familiar X-Men foes that fans will know.

The game is being developed by Twisted Pixel, the quirky minds behind titles like ‘Splosion Man, and it looks to fully embrace Deadpool’s signature fourth-wall-breaking humor, violent antics, and unpredictable personality. The reveal trailer showed off plenty of chaotic action, from gunplay and sword-slicing to over-the-top parkour and slapstick destruction all dripping in Deadpool’s trademark sarcasm and wit.

The Deadpool VR announcement comes as part of a larger Marvel gaming push. During the Summer Game fest we got an announcement for Marvel Cosmic Invasion an upcoming beat-’em-up styled after ‘90s arcade classics, while Arc System Works is developing Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, a stylish 4v4 fighting game with bold redesigns of heroes like Iron Man and Captain America. Meanwhile, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Arkane Lyon’s Blade and EA's Iron Man game are still on the way. It appears that Marvel just keeps on stacking win after win in the video game department despite taking a few hits such as the Black Panther video game being canceled.

This isn’t the first time a major superhero has made the leap to VR. Just last year, Batman: Arkham Shadow impressed fans with its immersive take on the Arkham series. That game demonstrated how iconic comic book heroes could translate well into virtual reality, offering stealth, detective work, and brutal combat all in first-person.

With more Marvel titles in development and the boom of VR gaming continuing, Deadpool’s arrival on the Meta Quest could be the most chaotic (and entertaining) surprise of the year for comic book fans.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Will this help VR gaming hit the broader audiences of gamers? Sound off with your favorite Deadpool line down below!