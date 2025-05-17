The Director Of DEADPOOL 2 Is In Talks To Join Delta Squad As David Leitch Boards Netflix's GEARS OF WAR Movie

Netflix has tapped action specialist David Leitch to direct its long-awaited live-action adaptation of Gears of War.

Leitch, known for his high-octane style in films like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and the recent The Fall Guy, brings a proven track record in stylish, stunt-driven filmmaking to the gritty sci-fi world of the beloved video game series.

However, Gears fans will need to exercise some patience. Leitch is currently in production on How to Rob a Bank, a heist thriller for Netflix's streaming competitor Amazon MGM. The film is set for theatrical release on September 4, 2026. That means work on Gears of War likely won't gain real momentum until after that film wraps.

Even so, Leitch’s involvement marks a major step forward for a project that has seen more than its fair share of setbacks. The journey to adapt Gears of War for the screen began all the way back in 2007, when New Line Cinema initially secured the rights with Underworld director Len Wiseman attached to helm.

After years of stagnation, the property moved to Universal in 2016, with screenwriter Shane Salerno (Armageddon, Savages) brought on board—but again, the film failed to make significant progress.

It wasn’t until 2022 that Netflix stepped in and acquired the rights, breathing new life into the long-dormant adaptation. With Leitch now officially on board, the Gears of War movie finally seems poised to push past development purgatory and head toward the front lines.

Per Netflix's initial press release, the streamer plans to, "adapt the video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series, with the potential for more stories to follow."

The streamer hired Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange, Dune) to write the script in March 2023.

Previously, regarding the project, Spaihts stated, "Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen."

Across five mainline installments, the Gears of War video game franchise deals with residents on the planet Sera, who are on the brink of extinction due to the Locust Horde, a brutal race of creatures that emerged from beneath the surface.

The games follow a squad of soldiers known as Delta Squad, led by Marcus Fenix, who undertake a series of desperate missions to defeat the Locust and save what remains of humankind.

The forthcoming Gears of War: E-Day is considered the sixth mainline installment and is a prequel set 14 years before the original Gears of War game.

Keep an eye out for more news on the Gears of War film, with casting announcements expected to be the next big reveal.

One name that’s been consistently linked to the role of Marcus Fenix is Dave Bautista. The former pro wrestler turned action star has openly championed the part for years—and even appeared as a playable version of himself in Gears 5, sporting the iconic armor of the COG soldier.