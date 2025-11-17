THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Unveils First Official Look At Benjamin Evan Ainsworth As Link & Bo Bragason Zelda

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Unveils First Official Look At Benjamin Evan Ainsworth As Link & Bo Bragason Zelda

Following some recent set leaks, Nintendo has shared a first official look at the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, spotlighting stars Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie recently commenced production in New Zealand, and following some video leaks from the set, Nintendo (via GameFragger.com) has unveiled our first official look at the film's leads in-costume.

The stills spotlight Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth suited-up as their respective characters, Princess Zelda and Link, together in a field. Zelda is sporting her signature blue tunic with a quiver of arrows, while link is dressed in green (though there's no sign of his hat or the Master Sword).

Bragason has previously appeared in the likes of Three Girls, The Jetty, Renegade Nell, and recent vampire comedy The Radleys. Ainsworth provided the voice of Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action movie, and also had a key role in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The set shots also revealed an actress who looked a lot like Severance star Dichen Lachman, who fans believe has been cast as Zelda's bodyguard and mentor, Impa.

Miyamoto took to Nintendo’s official X/Twitter account to confirm that the project was in development back in 2023.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The movie will be helmed by Wes Ball, who directed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) penned the script.

Ball actually sent out the following Tweet back in 2010.

For the uninitiated, the series is set in the fictional land of Hyrule, and tell the story of an adventurer named Link (who looks a lot like an Elf but is actually a member of the Hylian race) as he attempts to rescue Princess Zelda from the clutches of the evil wizard, Ganon.

The games have spawned everything from comics, to toys, to a short lives animated series, and Zelda is one of the most popular, revered properties out there.

There have been several earlier attempts to adapt the property, and back in 2018, we heard that a live-action series from Castlevania's Adi Shankar was in the works for Netflix, but the project has evidently fallen by the wayside.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Set Videos Fully Reveal Link And Princess Zelda As SEVERANCE Star Joins Movie's Cast
Related:

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Set Videos Fully Reveal Link And Princess Zelda As SEVERANCE Star Joins Movie's Cast
FALLOUT Season 2 Trailer And Poster Set The Stage For A New Vegas Civil War As Kumail Nanjiani Joins Cast
Recommended For You:

FALLOUT Season 2 Trailer And Poster Set The Stage For A New Vegas Civil War As Kumail Nanjiani Joins Cast

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:20 PM
I’m liking the style… meow show me a trailer!
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/17/2025, 12:23 PM
@slickrickdesigns - You wanna see it right meow, or wait until hiss edited and all ready to go, purr usual?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/17/2025, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/17/2025, 12:24 PM
Get ready for the girlboss bullshit. DOA

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/17/2025, 12:25 PM
Remember when some thought that Hunter person was going to be Zelda?

Oh, how we laughed...
mountainman
mountainman - 11/17/2025, 12:26 PM
@UltimaRex - Oh the people that wanted that are still so mad that it didn’t happen. What misogynists.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/17/2025, 12:26 PM
Missed opportunity to drive people absolutely insane LOL

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder