The Second Wave Of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Themed Skins Arrive For FORTNITE

Fortnite Update 34.40 brings TMNT Wave 2 skins, new weapons, free cups, and major collabs. Chapter 6 Season 3 begins May 2nd with a LEGO Battle Pass and more!

By GBest - Apr 21, 2025 08:04 PM EST
Epic Games has officially confirmed that the second wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) cosmetics is coming to Fortnite. Following recent leaks, it has been officially confirmed that TMNT characters Casey Jones, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang’s Android Body will all be getting skins in Update 34.40, alongside the addition of the iconic Turtle Van as a car body skin.

The update drops on Tuesday, April 22nd at 4AM ET, and includes massive additions, including crossover content, new items, and multiple limited-time rewards.

TMNT Second Wave Cosmetics

  • New Skins:

    • Casey Jones

    • Krang’s Android

    • Bebop

    • Rocksteady

  • Vehicle Skin:

    • Turtle Van Car Body

This collaboration follows the success of the original TMNT collab and expands the iconic franchise's presence within Fortnite’s metaverse.

Fortnite Update 34.40 Highlights

In addition to the TMNT content, Epic is rolling out several new and returning features(Including a chance at a free Thunderbolts* skin!):

Free Skins & Cups

  • Winter Soldier Cup (April 25) – Free Pen & Ink variant

  • Elite Zadie Cup (April 26) – Free skin

  • The Cup Spray (April 29) – Free PlayStation Cup spray

New & Returning Skins

  • White Widow (Pen & Ink)

  • Winter Soldier (Pen & Ink)

  • Skin inspired by Jenna Ortega

  • OG Renegade Raider + Aerial Assault Trooper (Black & Gold Style)

  • New Monks Reskin

Unvaulted & New Items

  • Shield Breaker EMP

  • Business Turret

  • Hop Rock SMG & Cluster Launcher

  • Dynamite + SMG Combo

  • Armored Wall

Weapons & Items

  • Several unvaulted items returning

  • New weapons rumored to be added

Map & Feature Updates

  • Mini Live Event Leaks

  • Updated Item Shop Tabs

  • Map Changes & New Jam Tracks

  • New Car Bodies, Kicks, Emotes, Bundles, Packs

Chapter 6 Season 3 Begins May 2nd

Update 34.40 sets the stage for the next major season. With a lot of hyped up content coming out on May 2nd, such as:

  • Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass

  • New LEGO Battle Pass

  • FNCS Axe of Champions in the Item Shop

  • Star Wars Crossover Content

Potential Future Collaborations (Rumored through Leaks)

Epic is rumored to be working on collaborations with many big name franchises across many different tastes of culture. The list includes:

  • One Piece

  • Devil May Cry

  • Demon Slayer

  • Solo Leveling

  • King of the Hill

  • Yakuza

  • Futurama

  • James Bond

  • Pixar’s Cars

  • And more...

Sadly we do not have word or a time table of when these collaborations would or could be happening. All we can hope is that they arrive soon.

What are your thoughts on the article? Will you be picking up any of the skins in the next patch? What other collaborations do you wish would happen in Fortnite? Let us know your thoughts and answers in the comments section down below!

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/21/2025, 10:52 PM
One Piece has been rumored for years.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/21/2025, 11:30 PM
Go ninja, go ninja, go!

We've had great news today!

🥳👯‍♀️🎊🎉🥳
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/22/2025, 8:52 AM
Personally looking forward to seeing Darth Jar Jar. The sith so powerful even Lucas was unaware of his presence in the force.

