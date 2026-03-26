THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Poster Reveals First Look At STAR FOX Lead Fox McCloud's Animated Debut

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters next weekend. The sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, will almost certainly be a hit, but how can Nintendo and Illumination up the ante for the inevitable threequel?

Donkey Kong was featured in the first movie, while the spotlight shifts to Yoshi this time around. Now, it's been revealed (via GameFragger.com) that another major Nintendo character will join the animated franchise next month.

The latest poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie puts the spotlight on Fox McCloud, the lead of the immensely popular Star Fox franchise and a recurring figure in the Super Smash Bros video games.

Speculation is running rampant that the stage is being set for a Super Smash Bros movie. Star Fox's role here may be little more than a cameo for longtime Nintendo fans, taking advantage of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's cosmic setting. However, we're now one step closer to a Nintendo Cinematic Universe with his long-awaited big screen debut.

It's also been confirmed that American rapper Freddie Gibbs, who has appeared in Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Night Patrol, will lend his voice to the character.

Fox McCloud is the main protagonist of Nintendo's Star Fox video game series, debuting in the 1993 Super NES title Star Fox. Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and designed by Takaya Imamura, he's the son of legendary pilot James McCloud.

Fox was raised on Corneria (after being born on Papetoon) and trained at the Cornerian Flight Academy. He leads the Star Fox mercenary team, expert pilots who defend the Lylat System against threats like Andross, often flying advanced Arwing starfighters.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

Benny Safdie and Brie Larson were the last major additions to the cast as Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr., with Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) all reprising their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.