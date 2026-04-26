Tom Blyth Reveals How The Upcoming Watch Dogs Film Tackles Modern Technology Dangers

Tom Blyth Reveals How The Upcoming Watch Dogs Film Tackles Modern Technology Dangers

Tom Blyth has offered a new update on the live-action Watch Dogs film, hinting that the script leans heavily into themes of modern surveillance and the risks that come with an increasingly connected world.

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By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Updates on the live-action Watch Dogs film have been scarce since its announcement nearly two years ago, but actor Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) has now shared a brief new update on the project.

Speaking to ScreenRant to promote his upcoming prison film, Wasteman, Blyth shared, "I think the way they wrote that script...even though I'm not particularly a gamer myself, I knew the games. They took it, and they made it about the world we live in today. I will say that I do think that the film really tears apart this world we live in today, which is this online [setting], the dangers of everything being interconnected and online in the way that the games do."

Blyth will appear in the film alongside Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), rounding out the project’s core cast.

In a previous press release from 2024, Ubisoft commented that the upcoming adaptation would be, "an original story set in the Watch Dogs universe and is slated to begin production later this summer."

French genre filmmaker Mathieu Turi (The Deep Dark) is attached to direct the Watch Dogs adaptation. The script was written by Christie LeBlanc (Oxygen), with revisions from Victoria Bata (Fate: The Winx Saga).

On the production side, New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are set to produce, alongside Margaret Boykin from Ubisoft Film & Television.

Filming on the Watch Dogs movie reportedly kicked off in July 2024, with principal photography wrapping that September. However, actor Tom Blyth has previously confirmed in interviews that the project later went through a substantial round of reshoots in 2025.

Despite that additional work, there still appears to be no finalized cut of the film and no official release date has been announced, which has started to raise concerns among fans of the Ubisoft action-adventure franchise.

In some corners of the internet, there’s even speculation that the movie could bypass theaters entirely and end up being released directly on streaming instead.

The Watch Dogs franchise is currently in something of a holding pattern. After two well-received entries, the series lost momentum following the release of Watch Dogs: Legion in 2020.

That entry allowed players to take control of any NPC and make them the primary protagonist, a departure from the two previous entries that had a specified, main lead.

As of early 2026, reports from industry insiders suggest Ubisoft has effectively placed the IP on time-out amid a broader company restructuring. According to those accounts, Legion’s disappointing commercial performance played a major role in the decision to shelve further development

About The Author:
MarkJulian
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/26/2026, 12:28 PM
This is actually getting made ? seriously ? The games it's based on crashed and burned; do they honestly think a movie will do any better ? How on earth are the executives who green light these destined to fail movies employed ?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/26/2026, 12:29 PM
Blyth is a pretty good actor so I'm intrigued, the guy was great as Billy The Kid.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/26/2026, 1:08 PM
What TF is watchdog series and why is it on this comicbook site?
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 2:14 PM
@lazlodaytona - based on video gAme think hacker found this glove allows him to hack into anything technology related use it to his advantage as weapons help him out to complete missions
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/26/2026, 3:10 PM
@lazlodaytona - Watch Dogs is the name of a video games franchise made by Ubisoft. Ubisoft commissioned comics and books to be made to expand the franchise and make it multi-media, and eventually making movies and/or TV series hence why it's here in CBM.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/26/2026, 7:23 PM
@1stDalek - ok. Thanks for the info
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 1:33 PM
I honestly forgot a Watch Dogs movie (apparently an original story set within the world of the game) was even happening…

I remember playing the first one & enjoying it with the hacking element especially being the standout of its open world structure so I’m glad they are retaining that aswell as seemingly having a decent understanding of the franchise’s themes.

Anyway , I’ll give it a shot if/when it comes out!!.

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JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/26/2026, 2:42 PM
This is a really good idea for a film.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/26/2026, 3:22 PM
It's a really good franchise to adapt into film. Given how tonally different each of the 3 games is to one another the movie team has a lot of room to really bring their own take into this.

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