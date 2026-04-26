Tom Blyth Reveals How The Upcoming Watch Dogs Film Tackles Modern Technology Dangers

Updates on the live-action Watch Dogs film have been scarce since its announcement nearly two years ago, but actor Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) has now shared a brief new update on the project.

Speaking to ScreenRant to promote his upcoming prison film, Wasteman, Blyth shared, "I think the way they wrote that script...even though I'm not particularly a gamer myself, I knew the games. They took it, and they made it about the world we live in today. I will say that I do think that the film really tears apart this world we live in today, which is this online [setting], the dangers of everything being interconnected and online in the way that the games do."

Blyth will appear in the film alongside Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), rounding out the project’s core cast.

Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde have been cast in the upcoming 'WATCH DOGS' movie adaptation.



(Via: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/lfMAkHU3El — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 5, 2024

In a previous press release from 2024, Ubisoft commented that the upcoming adaptation would be, "an original story set in the Watch Dogs universe and is slated to begin production later this summer."

French genre filmmaker Mathieu Turi (The Deep Dark) is attached to direct the Watch Dogs adaptation. The script was written by Christie LeBlanc (Oxygen), with revisions from Victoria Bata (Fate: The Winx Saga).

On the production side, New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are set to produce, alongside Margaret Boykin from Ubisoft Film & Television.

Filming on the Watch Dogs movie reportedly kicked off in July 2024, with principal photography wrapping that September. However, actor Tom Blyth has previously confirmed in interviews that the project later went through a substantial round of reshoots in 2025.

Despite that additional work, there still appears to be no finalized cut of the film and no official release date has been announced, which has started to raise concerns among fans of the Ubisoft action-adventure franchise.

In some corners of the internet, there’s even speculation that the movie could bypass theaters entirely and end up being released directly on streaming instead.

The Watch Dogs franchise is currently in something of a holding pattern. After two well-received entries, the series lost momentum following the release of Watch Dogs: Legion in 2020.

That entry allowed players to take control of any NPC and make them the primary protagonist, a departure from the two previous entries that had a specified, main lead.

As of early 2026, reports from industry insiders suggest Ubisoft has effectively placed the IP on time-out amid a broader company restructuring. According to those accounts, Legion’s disappointing commercial performance played a major role in the decision to shelve further development