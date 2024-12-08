CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals What The World Knows About WONDER WOMAN And Themyscira - SPOILERS

In the season premiere of Creature Commandos, we learn that Circe is leading a group called the "Sons of Themyscira." The Amazon sorceress is using them to attack a small Eastern European country called Pokolistan, but believes herself to be Themyscira's rightful leader.

A news report reveals that she intends to lead the Sons there to conquer her former home, though it's clear from the report that people aren't 100% sure whether the island exists. In other words, even with Circe on the loose, both Amazons and Themyscira are considered a myth.

Tellingly, there's zero mention of Wonder Woman during this report, leaving fans to wonder whether Diana Prince is active in the DCU.

In a new interview, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey said, "I think people are aware of Wonder Woman. So yeah, I think there's some belief that it exists, but I don't know how worldwide known it is."

DC Studios co-CEO and writer James Gunn was also on hand to explain, "I think it's coming at a time and at a point in time when people have heard of Themyscira and now people are starting to believe it exists but still some people don't believe the story of an island of all women. So it's just becoming...people are just becoming aware of it."

As for the group of "Amazons" featured in the aforementioned news report, Gunn laughed and noted, "I don't think we've definitely decided for sure who they are...I think I know who a couple of them are but I don't want to say it here because I don't want it forever considered canon!"

Many fans don't believe that's meant to be our first look at Themyscira's Amazons and these comments suggest that Gunn plans to revisit whoever or whatever they are somewhere down the line.

Lorey does appear to have confirmed that Wonder Woman is known to the world, and it would make sense for people to doubt her story about hailing from an island nation inhabited by women like her.

With no mention of a new Wonder Woman movie only Paradise Lost somewhere on the horizon, we can only guess how this will be followed up on.

Watch the full interview with Lorey and Gunn below.

*SPOILERS *



Watch James Gunn and Dean Lorey share easter eggs and references featured in the first two episodes of #CreatureCommandos.https://t.co/nH4Nl7JunJ pic.twitter.com/RbCiMwdW6r — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 7, 2024

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.