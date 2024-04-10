WONDER WOMAN 1854: Zack Snyder Outlines Prequel Story Idea That Never Came To Fruition

As Wonder Woman fans will do doubt recall, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder shared a photo of Diana (Gal Gadot) to social media back in 2021, around the time of the release of his director's cut of Justice League.

The shot featured the iconic DC Comics heroine surrounded by fellow warriors on the battlefield... while holding a trio of severed heads in her hand!

Fans debated whether Wonder Woman would ever display such macabre trophies from her fallen foes (there have been some pretty savage takes on the character in the comics over the years, to be fair), but Snyder did note that this was an "Else-World" version of the character in his post.

Now, Snyder has revealed that the idea of a prequel story focusing on a slightly more ruthless Wonder Woman travelling the world prior to meeting Steve Trever (Chris Pine) was tossed around.

“The idea of that was an early riff we were doing: once Wonder Woman left the island in search of Ares, what happened to her in her different incarnations?” the filmmaker explains to Empire. “My idea for it was that she would travel around the world looking for Ares and she would go to every place where there was conflict.”

It sounds like Wondy was fond of assembling a bit of a... following during her early adventures.

“On those battlefields she found these lovers, warriors, and they would age out because she is immortal,” he elaborates. “They would be her lover for ten years or they might die in battle, and it was probably sad for a lot of the guys because they would see her starting to be nice to the next young soldier and be like, ‘Oh, I’m being replaced.’ But all the guys that she had with her were those loyal warriors she found on the battlefields all over the world.”

“We talked about if Steve Trevor was there in Crimea,” he adds, possibly hinting that there was talk of connecting this story to Patty Jenkins' WW84 at some point. “It was never a screenplay, but we talked about it so much that it kind of had its own life.”

Despite Gadot suggesting otherwise in a 2023 interview, Wonder Woman 3 is not currently in the works, and it doesn't sound like there are plans in place for Gadot to reprise the role in the DCU.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”