WONDER WOMAN 1854: Zack Snyder Outlines Prequel Story Idea That Never Came To Fruition

Remember that photo Zack Snyder shared back in 2021 of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) holding a trio of severed heads? It turns out there was a whole backstory behind it...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2024 03:04 PM EST
As Wonder Woman fans will do doubt recall, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder shared a photo of Diana (Gal Gadot) to social media back in 2021, around the time of the release of his director's cut of Justice League.

The shot featured the iconic DC Comics heroine surrounded by fellow warriors on the battlefield... while holding a trio of severed heads in her hand!

Fans debated whether Wonder Woman would ever display such macabre trophies from her fallen foes (there have been some pretty savage takes on the character in the comics over the years, to be fair), but Snyder did note that this was an "Else-World" version of the character in his post.

Now, Snyder has revealed that the idea of a prequel story focusing on a slightly more ruthless Wonder Woman travelling the world prior to meeting Steve Trever (Chris Pine) was tossed around.

“The idea of that was an early riff we were doing: once Wonder Woman left the island in search of Ares, what happened to her in her different incarnations?” the filmmaker explains to Empire. “My idea for it was that she would travel around the world looking for Ares and she would go to every place where there was conflict.”

It sounds like Wondy was fond of assembling a bit of a... following during her early adventures.

“On those battlefields she found these lovers, warriors, and they would age out because she is immortal,” he elaborates. “They would be her lover for ten years or they might die in battle, and it was probably sad for a lot of the guys because they would see her starting to be nice to the next young soldier and be like, ‘Oh, I’m being replaced.’ But all the guys that she had with her were those loyal warriors she found on the battlefields all over the world.”

“We talked about if Steve Trevor was there in Crimea,” he adds, possibly hinting that there was talk of connecting this story to Patty Jenkins' WW84 at some point. “It was never a screenplay, but we talked about it so much that it kind of had its own life.”

Despite Gadot suggesting otherwise in a 2023 interview, Wonder Woman 3 is not currently in the works, and it doesn't sound like there are plans in place for Gadot to reprise the role in the DCU.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/10/2024, 3:35 PM
That actually sounds like a good idea. A battle worn, cynical Diana vs. someone trying to understand her new powers days after learning she had them.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/10/2024, 3:57 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Battle worn fair enough, do the whole Xena thing I guess I could see, but a long list of lovers and collecting trophy heads is dumb and not needed and would kinda undermine the whole love story with Steve Trevor if he was just another of her long list of romantic interest doomed to die or be dumped.

I guess more my issue, although I can get a battle worn thing, is do you WANT a hero like Wonder Woman to start out like that the first ever time you get her in a film? That and then trying to turn that around well to being the iconic character most think of with her in a single film?

Some characters work well going from dark or shades of grey and then elevated but ones like Wonder Woman or Superman should start out more idealistic first, then can be taken down darker paths (then redemption) not the other way around unless doing something like Brightburn.

Heck it would make more sense her being an asexual battle weary warrior, untrusting of any men, or only having female love interests pre Steve than having the long list of male warrior lovers suggested here if going anywhere near this approach.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/10/2024, 3:38 PM
That actually sounds like a terrible idea a battle warned Hunter Shafer vs Jonathan "lucky strike) majors trying to buy sone KFC amogus at 3am in the NCMEC headquartes
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/10/2024, 3:40 PM
Give WB 9 great ideas and 1 terrible idea, they'll always manage to pick the worst one somehow.
dracula
dracula - 4/10/2024, 4:02 PM
@Th3Batman - so the good idea is turning wonder woman into a xena/red sonja wannabe

And the good bad idea is the faithful adaption we got
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/10/2024, 3:44 PM
It's amazing that WB has the rights to the most iconic female superhero ever created, yet somehow WW84 was the best they could do with access to 75+ years of comic history.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/10/2024, 3:48 PM
@Th3Batman - you could say that about 80% of CBMs though
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/10/2024, 3:53 PM
@Usernametaken - WB is definitely worse. It's been over 45 years since we got a Superman movie that was universally loved by everyone. Let that sink in. WB has literally done nothing with anyone outside of Batman, and even then they gave us the likes of Batman & Robin as well as Batman V Superman along the way.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 4/10/2024, 3:48 PM
You can usually tell that someone might not be the best person to tell Wonder Woman stories, if their main focus is on the "fierce female warrior" rather than "compassionate diplomat".

Kinda like putting focus on "an alien from Krypton" over "farmboy from Smallville" with Superman.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/10/2024, 3:54 PM
@FinnishDude - it kind of also undercuts the idea of hunting Ares if she ends up playing a part in the wars doesn't it?

"We have to stop Ares because all this war and bloodshed is wrong, and I'm going to kill every mf'r who gets in my way..."
eRex
eRex - 4/10/2024, 4:11 PM
She's a (mostly) immortal warrior and always has been. I like this idea and character arc going from time and time again not finding Ares and not finding love or faith in the world of man to discovering the right person and finally finding and defeating Ares. That's some good old character development that takes a realistic approach to what a god like Wonder Woman might discover about our war-heavy world from the Greek ages through World War II.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/10/2024, 4:14 PM
That makes no sense. Diana is supposed to be naïve to the outside world until she meets Steve and she leaves Themyscira.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/10/2024, 4:14 PM
SO.....eraset he whole canon? When she met Steve in WW she was fresh off the island. I don't get it?
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 4/10/2024, 4:17 PM
Is that image a thing in the movies?

