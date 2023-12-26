WW84 Director On Sequel's Third Anniversary: "I Love That You Are Thinking Of It As A Christmas Movie Now"

Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 made its streaming debut on HBO Max (it's since dropped the HBO) On Christmas Day three years ago, and the filmmaker has responded to a fan who reached out to celebrate the sequel's anniversary on Twitter.

Despite mostly positive initial reactions, WW84 was widely panned by critics and fans alike when it was released, but it seems the movie does still have its share of loyal supporters.

In her response, Jenkins says she loves "that you and others are thinking of it as a Christmas movie now. It was to us, and I hope it brings joy in another dark year, for those that watch it."

I love that you and others are thinking of it as a Christmas movie now. It was to us, and I hope it brings joy in another dark year, for those that watch it. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/6zMlJpoguv — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 26, 2023

Jenkins was all set to return to helm a third Wonder Woman movie, and had reportedly completed her script. Things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, however, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

"Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy had concerns about the treatment before Safran and Gunn weighed in," claimed Deadline. "The group provided notes. Jenkins fought back and defended her vision that the threequel’s character arcs were solid. Jenkins was given the opportunity for another pass, but opted to walk."

More recently, star Gal Gadot claimed that Wonder Woman 3 was still happening without Jenkins.

"I had a meeting with (DC Studios CEOs) Peter Safran and James Gunn, and they both told me that they're going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me," the Heart of Stone star told USA Today. "They said, 'You're in the best hands, you've got nothing to worry about.' Time will tell."

Gunn didn't weigh in on Gadot's comments, but a trade report would later clarify that Wonder Woman 3 was not currently in the works, and it doesn't sound like there are plans in place for Gadot to reprise the role in the DCU.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”