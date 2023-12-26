WW84 Director On Sequel's Third Anniversary: "I Love That You Are Thinking Of It As A Christmas Movie Now"

Three years after it first arrived on HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has commented on the divisive DC sequel's lasting impact and status as a Christmas movie...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 26, 2023 10:12 AM EST
Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 made its streaming debut on HBO Max (it's since dropped the HBO) On Christmas Day three years ago, and the filmmaker has responded to a fan who reached out to celebrate the sequel's anniversary on Twitter.

Despite mostly positive initial reactions, WW84 was widely panned by critics and fans alike when it was released, but it seems the movie does still have its share of loyal supporters.

In her response, Jenkins says she loves "that you and others are thinking of it as a Christmas movie now. It was to us, and I hope it brings joy in another dark year, for those that watch it."

Jenkins was all set to return to helm a third Wonder Woman movie, and had reportedly completed her script. Things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, however, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

"Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy had concerns about the treatment before Safran and Gunn weighed in," claimed Deadline. "The group provided notes. Jenkins fought back and defended her vision that the threequel’s character arcs were solid. Jenkins was given the opportunity for another pass, but opted to walk."

More recently, star Gal Gadot claimed that Wonder Woman 3 was still happening without Jenkins.

"I had a meeting with (DC Studios CEOs) Peter Safran and James Gunn, and they both told me that they're going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me," the Heart of Stone star told USA Today. "They said, 'You're in the best hands, you've got nothing to worry about.' Time will tell."

Gunn didn't weigh in on Gadot's comments, but a trade report would later clarify that Wonder Woman 3 was not currently in the works, and it doesn't sound like there are plans in place for Gadot to reprise the role in the DCU.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”

santoanderson - 12/26/2023, 10:31 AM
People are still thinking about this movie?
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/26/2023, 10:35 AM
an underrated gem. a future classic that has aged incredibly well, with layers of complexity and commentary that challenges societal norms through the lens of Patty. 🌊🏄🏽‍♂️💯
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:40 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - I might just give it a rewatch. I thought it was forgettable but I’ll give it another chance. Just because of your comment
Usernametaken - 12/26/2023, 10:52 AM
@worcestershire - I think he's just trolling
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:56 AM
@Usernametaken - lol, guess we’ll never know 😂 I’ll still give it a rewatch, so it worked, maybe not the way he intended 🤣
TheThang - 12/26/2023, 10:58 AM
@worcestershire - you won’t re watch it
Usernametaken - 12/26/2023, 11:00 AM
@worcestershire -
Just rewatch this, should be enough to know you shouldn't waste your precious time on earth.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/26/2023, 11:24 AM
@Usernametaken - a spectacular scene:

first is the ambiance set by the tone and color grading. excellent artistic choice.

this scene doubles as a love letter to donner, and also commentary on how we the audience views optimism and hope. although “cheesy” patty pushed forward to include these tropes found in pre mcu story telling. saving the “everyday people.”

practicality: another bonus point for crafting a scene that’s built less on spectacle and more on character. this sequence would have played out differently if it was anyone else other than Diana. patty crafted this sequence not show how bad ass she is, but how her empathy and vulnerability allows her to move gracefully, like a free flowing river, using violence as a last resort.

social commentary: given the nature of current circumstances in “the Middle East” just the image of her saving those children almost feels like a foreshadowing of the hopes Wonder Woman had for the world, being in collision with the reality we face. Would WW agree with the current political climate? would she step in to help both sides? a perplexing revelation that was filtered through the mastery of camera work and atmosphere. I believe she would.

WW1984 is a class act. thanks for the reminder. #DC2025
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 11:26 AM
@TheThang - I’m doing it now my guy. The opening scene is great. Currently at 13 minutes, the shopping mall robbing scene
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 11:27 AM
@Usernametaken - no thanks, I’m gonna watch myself
TheThang - 12/26/2023, 11:32 AM
@worcestershire - damn man, I’m sorry you did that to yourself. Hang in there dude
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 11:47 AM
@TheThang - lol. I’m loving it so far!
soberchimera - 12/26/2023, 10:35 AM
She should've gotten the screenwriter from the first movie for this...
Deklipz - 12/26/2023, 10:36 AM
Nobody considers this a Christmas movie and most people seem to want to forget it was ever even a thing.
lazlodaytona - 12/26/2023, 10:36 AM
I liked Gadot as WW, but the old rule must move on. Gadot doesn't fit the age range as the rest of the main characters and 84 was simply a bomb.
They'll cast a great actress for WW, give her an even better intro film, and have her seamlessly join the JL. Gunn, and who he choses to pick for a director, will do a great job. It's just, patience is key.
MarkCassidy - 12/26/2023, 10:36 AM
I didn't hate this movie... or at least, I felt parts of it worked. Others were awful.
TheThang - 12/26/2023, 10:58 AM
@MarkCassidy - the whole movie was a [frick]ing mess bruh
Th3Batman - 12/26/2023, 10:40 AM
The only superhero movie that counts as a Christmas movie is the great Batman Returns.
bobevanz - 12/26/2023, 10:41 AM
@Th3Batman - Iron Man 3 is the only other movie I can think of that has christmas themes
Kurban - 12/26/2023, 10:43 AM
Cause when I think about Christmas, I think about the normalization of male rape, for sure…
Saga - 12/26/2023, 10:46 AM
I don't care what anyone says the movie was fun and the performances saved it. That scene where she gives up Steve and flies was just epic as hell, Patty got Wondie She's not just Xena with a lasso she gets into crazy shit like that often
Usernametaken - 12/26/2023, 10:55 AM
Never watched it, but 2 weeks ago I watched some parts with my brother, mainly the first 10 min and the truck chase scene, oh yeah and also the scene where Chris Pine comes back.

I both laughed and was amazed at how crap it is.

I'm glad Jenkins' Rogue One got cancelled.
Repian - 12/26/2023, 11:10 AM
"that you and others are thinking of it as a Christmas movie now"

Ok...No
MosquitoFarmer - 12/26/2023, 11:11 AM
"WW84 Director on Sequel's Third..."
Forthas - 12/26/2023, 11:14 AM
I thought this movie was set during July 4th with the fireworks and it ended during Christmas.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/26/2023, 11:14 AM
The movie was traaaaaash!😬
IShitYourPants - 12/26/2023, 11:15 AM
Never seen it, never thought about it. Eat shit, Patty.
Forthas - 12/26/2023, 11:37 AM
Someone should ask James Gunn if Asteria will be in the DCU?


SonOfAGif - 12/26/2023, 11:38 AM
Wonder Woman and Aquaman were both a refresh of the DCEU. What happened with WW84, The Flash, and Aquaman 2 is exactly why it's important to have executives who understand the I.Ps they own. Otherwise they will spiral out of control and deliver horrible entries.
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/26/2023, 11:46 AM
I don’t think of WW84 as a Christmas movie. I think of it as a bad, terrible movie with horrible acting and directing and a ridiculous script.

