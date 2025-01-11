WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Imagines Three Top Casting Picks As Princess Diana

Concept artist Felipe Illa has shared some of his latest designs on social media, and they depict three of the top fan-casting choices to take over from Gal Gadot as the DCU's Wonder Woman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 11, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Ever since it became clear that Gal Gadot would not be reprising her Wonder Woman role in the new DCU, fans have been debating about who could be the best choice to take over as the iconic Amazonian hero.

Among the many fan-picks, Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man), Melissa Barrera (Scream, Abigail) and May Calamawy (Moon Knight) have emerged as three of the top choices, and concept artist Felipe Illa has now shared some of his latest designs depicting the actresses in different costumes as Princess Diana.

Of the three, Arjona seems to be the most popular fan-cast, and there was some speculation that she might actually be in contention for the role when she was recently spotted alongside Jason Momoa as he celebrated landing the Lobo part in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (they're said to be dating, so we really wouldn't read too much into it).

Check out the artwork below, and let us know who you'd most like to see suit-up as Wonder Woman in the DCU.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted (well, revamped), a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades refuted this. Gunn hasn't personally weighed in, but we'd be very surprised if the Heart of Stone star picks up the Lasso of Truth again.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”

Related:

Recommended For You:

Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/11/2025, 1:03 PM
Adria Arjona would be [frick]ing awesome
alleverybody
alleverybody - 1/11/2025, 1:26 PM
@Asterisk - 100%. Hire her for everything.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/11/2025, 1:03 PM
Nope that ain’t it. We need a big ass female.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/11/2025, 1:05 PM
@thereeljoefish - Rhea Ripley without all the make up etc “looks” the part.
BatSignal
BatSignal - 1/11/2025, 1:46 PM
@thereeljoefish - she is too short. she is not an amazon
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/11/2025, 2:15 PM
@BatSignal - LOOKS
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/11/2025, 1:05 PM
Sad about Gal, just fell victim to the bullshit of DCEU.

What's even worse is nothing has been said about whether she is in or out but of course, it is all about the latter.

Unfortunately, as she's embodied what that character stood for whoever takes her place has some big shoes to fill.

From Linda to Gal, all did a great job in their time.

Looking forward to the next generation.

For [frick]s sake
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/11/2025, 1:59 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - it is sad about gal but I'd say that her acting was about as plain as a white wall. I feel like she should have had acting lessons. I just never really connected with the character in the movies.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/11/2025, 1:07 PM
Needs to be a younger Adrianne Palicki type giantess - not a Puerto Rican or Palestinian chick.

A big Greek chick might work.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/11/2025, 1:09 PM
Never again
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/11/2025, 1:11 PM
@bobevanz - Padro wasn't acting here, he was reacting
User Comment Image
SouthernNeo
SouthernNeo - 1/11/2025, 1:39 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Haha! As would we all!
RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 1/11/2025, 1:12 PM
I love the idea of Melissa Barrera getting a big role like this, but all of these women are tiny.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/11/2025, 1:13 PM
@RKSDooM - I feel Barrera would be better suited for Donna Troye. Physically I think they look fine though
Forthas
Forthas - 1/11/2025, 1:20 PM
I would be happy with Adria Arjona in the role. There is another actress that I used to often consider for Wonder Woman but the more I think about it then I think she would be perfect for Isis if we ever got to that point! It helps alot that she is an Egyptian actress so there is that. It is actress Tara Emad...

User Comment Image
BatSignal
BatSignal - 1/11/2025, 1:51 PM
@Forthas - well shes tall enough. if she can act, she can play her
Forthas
Forthas - 1/11/2025, 2:22 PM
@BatSignal - She has had steady acting roles although I don't know if she has ever led a film or Tv show. I would be more concerned about her physicality. If she has that then I am sold.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/11/2025, 1:20 PM
Anything will be a step up from Gadot.
She looks great but she can't act.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/11/2025, 1:27 PM
I like all 3 actresses and could see them in the role equally….

However my pick is still Mellisanthi Mahut.

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/11/2025, 1:45 PM
Adria Arjona is garbage casting, Wonder Woman is a white greek woman with blue eyes.

The rest are okay but still need the blue eyes.

Amazing that the fantards always seem to forget this...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

All of them are better actresses/more talented than Gal Gadot at least, but still.... half the time, all I see are people trying to cast for "Gal Gadot lite" instead of actually cast WONDER WOMAN. Zero innovative thinkers....just copiers.
BatSignal
BatSignal - 1/11/2025, 1:46 PM
these hispanic actresses are too short to play WW, who isnt of hispanic origin, in case yall didnt know. and whats the deal with Adria Arjona? who the hell did a survey that made her "fan favorite"? just because she is going out with lobo dont make her the ideal choice for WW. Tara Emad is an amazon, and maybe she can play her, if she can act (a lot of egyptians have greek in their blood-their last pharoah was greek, after all)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/11/2025, 1:51 PM
Melissa Barrera looks awesome in that art. Big kudos to Felipe.
BatSignal
BatSignal - 1/11/2025, 1:54 PM
@GiverOfInfo - preach brother! couldnt agree more! Adria Arjona would be some dumb, DEI stunt-casting. we already had a hispanic supergirl, and she was such a huge hit that she wont be playing her again lol!
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 1/11/2025, 2:12 PM
@BatSignal - Did you like Dean Cain as Superman?
1stDalek
1stDalek - 1/11/2025, 1:58 PM
They're all fine actors, but IMO too short for the part. I'm not asking for a 6' tall Diana, but 5'8" and up would be nice.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 1/11/2025, 2:11 PM
Funny how @GiverOfInfo outs himself every time and shows hes still just a racist little dick known as Herman.
grif
grif - 1/11/2025, 2:24 PM
we just had a ww and they told her best story already. dont need another one


dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/11/2025, 2:25 PM
Based more on look:

Melissa Barrera-For me, she's got enough height and young enough to play the role for some years.

Katy O'Brian-I'd like a look that would differentiate from Gal's version, more bulkier and muscular would do that to me.

Elizabeth Debicki-Got the height in spades apparently, though she's thinner than I prefer.

Sofia Wylie-Height more than most of these options according to Google, enough of a sturdy physical look for me, and I think young enough to be able to pull off someone who ages not much for some years depending, with the downside being she might be too young for this and more suited to someone like Starfire with the other physical qualifications.

