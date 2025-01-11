WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Imagines Three Top Casting Picks As Princess Diana

Ever since it became clear that Gal Gadot would not be reprising her Wonder Woman role in the new DCU, fans have been debating about who could be the best choice to take over as the iconic Amazonian hero.

Among the many fan-picks, Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man), Melissa Barrera (Scream, Abigail) and May Calamawy (Moon Knight) have emerged as three of the top choices, and concept artist Felipe Illa has now shared some of his latest designs depicting the actresses in different costumes as Princess Diana.

Of the three, Arjona seems to be the most popular fan-cast, and there was some speculation that she might actually be in contention for the role when she was recently spotted alongside Jason Momoa as he celebrated landing the Lobo part in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (they're said to be dating, so we really wouldn't read too much into it).

Check out the artwork below, and let us know who you'd most like to see suit-up as Wonder Woman in the DCU.

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted (well, revamped), a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades refuted this. Gunn hasn't personally weighed in, but we'd be very surprised if the Heart of Stone star picks up the Lasso of Truth again.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”