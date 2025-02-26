GAMBIT: Scrapped Fox Movie Described As A “Screwball Romantic Comedy” By Star Lizzy Caplan

Lizzy Caplan, who was all set to play the female lead in the now defunct Gambit movie, has shared some surprising new details about the project...

Feb 26, 2025
Before Channing Tatum was given the chance to suit-up as Gambit in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine, the actor was all set to lead a solo X-Men spin-off as the Ragin' Cajun before the plug was pulled.

20th Century Fox's ill-fated movie went through multiple directors before finally enlisting Rise of the Planet of The Apes' Rupert Wyatt to bring the card-carrying mutant to the screen, but Disney's acquisition of Fox's assets proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

We have heard a few things about the project over the years, but Lizzy Caplan - who was cast as the unnamed female lead - has now revealed some surprising new details about the overall tone the Gambit movie was aiming for.

“It was a really cool idea,” the Zero Day star tells Business Insider. “It’s kind of odd that it got scrapped. Those movies don’t seem to ever get scrapped, but it did. We got down the road, we were gonna shoot it. I think there was a start date."

"I had had meetings with Channing, and there were a couple different… we had a director, then we didn’t, but I had multiple meetings with Channing and the other producers," Caplan continued. "They wanted to do, like, a ’30s kind of screwball romantic comedy set in that world, which would have been really fun.”

This doesn't quite gel with some previous accounts, but it could explain how a "too many cooks" situation ultimately led to the movie being canned.

In a 2022 interview, Tatum shed some light on the real reason production continued to stall right up to the Marvel takeover.

The Magic Mike star revealed that he and filmmaking partner Reid Carolin wanted to helm the movie, and Fox wasn't having any of it. “The studio really didn’t want us to direct it,” Tatum explained during an interview Variety. “They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything.”

“They would call him ‘flamboyant’ in his description,” he continued, addressing the perception that Gambit is, well, a little ridiculous. “I wouldn’t — he was just the coolest person. He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman’s got his belt. Gambit’s like, ‘No, this shit’s just fly, bro! This shit walked down the Paris runway last year.’ He’s just wearing the stuff that’s so dope because he loves fashion.”

Rumor has it that Tatum will return as Gambit at some point, but there has also been talk of Marvel casting a new actor to play Remy LeBeau in the long-awaited X-Men reboot. 

NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/26/2025, 10:32 AM
Thabk God for Lizzy Caplan. And [frick] Paramount+ for not renewing Fatal Attraction.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/26/2025, 10:33 AM
Shame it didn’t happen, love all the talent involved
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/26/2025, 10:35 AM
Sounds pretty bad tbh and knowing how Fox operates - it would have been lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 10:37 AM

Glad this never happened. Get anyone but Tatum for Gambit when the X-Men get here.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/26/2025, 11:06 AM
@DocSpock - dude was a caricature
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 10:39 AM
Man, I miss those days when Lizzy Caplan was in everything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 11:06 AM
@Clintthahamster - she’s a good underrated actress but yeah , she seemed one of the next big IT girls of Hollywood but then just disappeared (though I know she has been stressfully working)

I mean , good on her if she didn’t want that
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/26/2025, 11:04 AM
All this hype about Gambit, yeah it was nice to see him, but boy did Channing look old and fat in that suit.

We need a fresh face on that tip.

Thanks, Channing for coming to show what could have been and now we have...on to the next one.

For [frick]s sake
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 2/26/2025, 11:09 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Yeah he'd need to change the hair and go on a diet. Only a thin face can look good in gambits cowl thingy. Id give him another chance on the acting part because he was made to be a bit of a joke from a writing standpoint but yeah someone else would be better
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 2/26/2025, 11:07 AM
Sounds like a horrible premise. Glad that got scrapped. Side bar though: How the [frick] is there no article up about John Lithgow getting confirmed as Dumbledore
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/26/2025, 11:08 AM
The idea doesn't sound good on paper! A screwball, love comedy set in the 30's?

Channing Tatum got a chance to finally play as Gambit, and he got a considerable amount of screentime in Deadpool 3. I think he honored Gambit's character in the best way possible. That's a good start-and-end for this version of Gambit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 11:12 AM
@JayLemle - it wasn’t set in the 30’s

That’s just when the genre was at its most popular.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/26/2025, 11:09 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 11:12 AM
Before anyone has a fit about this being a “30’s screwball comedy” , let’s find out what that actually means.

According to Fiveable…

𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟑𝟎𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟗𝟒𝟎𝐬, 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭-𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐞, 𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐈, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐦.

User Comment Image

Given that description and if it had followed the trademarks of the genre then I could see that working for Gambit & Belladonna as they perhaps work together or against each other in a heist.

Also given the various iterations Gambit went through , it could have turned into a screwball comedy at the point Lizzy Caplin was discussing to be involved.

Anyway , it’s moot now since it didn’t happen but could have been fun.

