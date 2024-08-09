DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says A GAMBIT Solo Movie Is Down To Kevin Feige And Bob Iger

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says A GAMBIT Solo Movie Is Down To Kevin Feige And Bob Iger

Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum has addressed the possibility of returning as Gambit following his surprise appearance in the threequel, saying a solo movie is down to Marvel Studios and Disney.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Gambit
Source: Variety

"Woo, ah'm 'bout to make a name for mah-self 'ere."

20th Century Fox spent years trying to get a Gambit movie off the ground, facing constant creative issues. Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, and Gore Verbinski were all attached to direct at one time or another but, just as the project started taking shape, the Disney/Fox merger happened.

We thought that was it for Channing Tatum's hope to play the iconic X-Man, but he got a second chance (well, maybe seventh or eighth given how many iterations Fox went through) to suit up as the Cajun in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Talking to Variety at the premiere of Blink Twice yesterday evening, Tatum was asked if he'll finally get his wish to star in a Gambit movie. 

"I sure hope so," he told the trade. "From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please." As for whether he's spoken to Marvel Studios, Tatum added, "Of course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God."

While we're not sure how likely a Gambit spin-off is - particularly with Marvel Studios planning to reboot the X-Men franchise - we'd be shocked if Tatum's take on the mutant isn't part of the team when we inevitably return to Earth-100005 in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

The actor credited Ryan Reynolds with his MCU debut in an Instagram post late last month. "I thought I had lost Gambit forever," he said, adding that his co-star "fought for me and Gambit."

"I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy."

"All things happen for a reason," Tatum continued. "I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theater. LFG!"

Are you hoping to see more of this Gambit Variant in the MCU?

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Awesome New Storyboards Showcase That Awesome Superhero Pose, The Resistance, And More
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Awesome New Storyboards Showcase That Awesome Superhero Pose, The Resistance, And More
Former ANT-MAN Director Edgar Wright Reveals Why He Turned Down The Chance To Direct Fox's GAMBIT Movie
Recommended For You:

Former ANT-MAN Director Edgar Wright Reveals Why He Turned Down The Chance To Direct Fox's GAMBIT Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/9/2024, 5:03 AM
Channing’s Gambit is great as a gag character. Not sure how he could pull off a solo feature now
Fogs
Fogs - 8/9/2024, 6:06 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - I was about to write pretty much that. 100% agreed.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/9/2024, 5:15 AM
No thank you.
He doesn't fit the bill.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/9/2024, 5:22 AM
as long as he doesnt try the accent i might be ok
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/9/2024, 5:25 AM
Some people seem to be missing the point that the bad accent was on purpose. Having said that, I'd prefer someone else like Austin Butler. Out of all X-Men characters, Gambit is definitely one who can pull off a solo movie.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/9/2024, 5:31 AM
Gambit & Rogue, Wolverine, Magneto, even Nightcrawler. The X-Men alone is just ripe full of solo franchise spinoffs but the key is getting the main team right first, almost opposite to the way they did the Avengers. If they lay down that type of foundation, we’ll be living in a mutant paradise.
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 8/9/2024, 5:34 AM
I like Chan in other things & his 'humorous' take in DP&W was OK for what it was.

I don't know if he could pull off a solo Gambit movie & I don't think Gambit needs one, but I wouldn't be against if they used him as Gambit in the X-Men movies as part of an ensemble.

Gonna be honest though, I think Kitsch should get another shot in full Gambit gear.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/9/2024, 5:38 AM
hell nah boi ya ass is taco meat

kevin big bruh yall been flawless with this creative iteration of the mutants outside of deadpool. don’t mess it up
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/9/2024, 5:45 AM
He proved us all wrong and was friggin awesome.

This is his moment. This is his Gambit movie.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 8/9/2024, 5:49 AM
He just needs to practice saying his lines and putting more facial emotion into them. The accent was great, but he needs to practice having a sly grin and a scoundrel type attitude about them. Everything Gambit says oozes confidence. He looked confident during action, but some of his lines were delivered like he didn't have time to practice them. He is absolutely the person to play Gambit though, no two ways about it, he's like 85% there. Also give him the eyes.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder