Rumor: Hunter Schafer Is "Still Being Considered" For Mystique Role In MCU X-Men Reboot

Rumor: Hunter Schafer Is &quot;Still Being Considered&quot; For Mystique Role In MCU X-Men Reboot

It seems Marvel Studios may still be looking at Euphoria star Hunter Schafer for the role of Mystique in the long-awaited X-Men reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 27, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

We're still waiting for an official cast announcement for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot (SDCC seems likely), but there have been a lot of rumors doing the rounds over the past few months. Casting is now believed to be underway, however, and we're now hearing that a name first mentioned over a year ago could still be on the studio's radar.

According to scooper MTTSH, Hunter Schafer is "still being considered" for the role of Raven Darkhölme, aka Mystique, in the upcoming movie.

Whether this means Schafer is actually in talks for the part is not clear.

Schafer has become a highly sought-after talent since her breakout role in Euphoria, and has gone on to appear in the likes of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Cuckoo. 

Mystique was played by Rebecca Romain in the 20th Century Fox franchise, and Jennifer Lawrence from X-Men: First Class on. The character was originally introduced as a villain, but was given a lot more screen time as a member of the team in the later movies.

Rumor has it that the core team will consist of the OG mutant heroes from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), which means there's a good chance Mystique will once again take on an antagonistic role, possibly alongside her adoptive daughter, Rogue.

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned that Marvel is looking at Odessa A'Zion (I Love LA) to play Rogue and Peter Claffey (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) to take on the role of Beast.

Director Jake Schreier recently revealed that his Thunderbolts* scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) had come aboard the MCU reboot to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script, and the former confirmed his involvement while also revealing two of his favorite characters earlier this week.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

While this shouldn't be taken as any kind of confirmation that Gambit or Jubilee will be part of the rebooted team, it could suggest that there will be more of a focus on certain characters that have been underutilised in the past.

Schreier was even more tight-lipped, declining to even mention his favourite mutants for fear of giving something away.

"I’ve worked with Sonny [Lee] and Joanna on so many things,” he said. “Anytime you can work with people that you care so deeply about and who are so talented at their craft, and you have made something together where you have a shorthand, if you can keep going with that, it always seems like a good thing to do.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2026, 2:08 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/27/2026, 3:29 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/27/2026, 3:41 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2026, 4:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 2:09 PM
Please put her in some version of her classic comic book uniform and have her wallking aorund butt nakkid like in those FoX-Men movies. SMH.

User Comment Image
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 4/27/2026, 2:36 PM
@Nomis929 - question for you since you know your stuff. Did they ever explain in the books if her costume shifts with her, like it's made out of UMF or something? I think in the movies the implication was the scales would become clothing which was an ok idea but i really don't want another scaly Mystique myself.
Dahulk2001
Dahulk2001 - 4/27/2026, 3:36 PM
@Nomis929 - How bout no to making mystiqe a tranny for starters.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 3:44 PM
@PapaSpank54 - From what I remember, Technically, she is also "naked" in the comics as well, as her traditional white and blue uniform is part of her skin that has morph to look like clothing. And being part of her flesh, she cannot remove them without separating part of her own tissue, which would be the same as removing her own skin.

It appears later though as she got stronger or more in control of her powers she actually was able to mimic actual fabrics and metals she would wear as clothes.

Not sure where they got the idea for the scales over her body in the movies.
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 4/27/2026, 3:47 PM
@Nomis929 - I see, that makes sense. Thanks for taking the time to answer man! I had to ask because somehow, even though I've read a bunch of X-Men over the years, I've actually barely read any stories with Mystique featured.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 3:55 PM
@PapaSpank54 - Well, if you think about it, she really wasn't that prevalent in the series as she has been shown in the movies. And certianly not that heroic. She was the leader of thr brotherhood of "evil" mutant but nver the X-men to my recollection, and never really consideed a Hero by the public but more of an "anti-hero" at times.

The only real Big storylines I can remember is that she had adopted Rogue, she is the "father" of Nightcrawlerm that she had with her wife, Destiny, and she and Sabretooth had a child.

Why they focus on here so much in those movies is beyond me.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 4:46 PM
@Dahulk2001 - Well in the comics she has been played both the role of a man and women.

She is the "father" of Nightcrawler with her wife, Destiny, but the "mother" of Sabretooth son, Graydon Creed.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/27/2026, 2:09 PM
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/27/2026, 2:13 PM
Reasons this article exists:

1. Rage Bait
2. Glom off Euphoria clicks from last nights episode
3. Confuse the people you rage baited with the cover photo
GComix85
GComix85 - 4/27/2026, 2:28 PM
@SATW42 - Glad there are others out there that don't fall for this stuff. Remember everyone, the articles on this site exist to get as much attention as possible. The writers don't care whether they're factual or not. If you want to visit this site, have an ad blocker installed. People who make this kind of widespread scummy rage bait "journalism" don't deserve to make money from it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/27/2026, 2:14 PM
She'd be excellent in the role, AND, this isn't happening. They're not recasting Mystique anytime soon. Rebecca Romijn will close this chapter for the character, and then that's it for AT LEAST a decade.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 2:19 PM
@Clintthahamster - well , I’m assuming we’ll have Jean & Cyclops in the X-Men MCU film so why would Mystique be off limits for a decade?.

I guess thinking about it , it could be due to JLaw’s role in the past set X-Films.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/27/2026, 2:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The theory I'm working on is that the X-Men featured in Doomsday are the ones that will NOT be recast in the first phase of mutant storytelling. Jackman will stay on as Logan for one more phase, and Reynolds as Deadpool (and maybe, probably, unfortunately Tatum's Gambit.) Everyone else will be killed off or given a happy ending by the end of Avengers 6.

That leaves Storm, Jean, Bobby, Alex, Lorna, Colossus (probably same version from Deadpool) Sunfire, Thunderbird, Rogue, Kitty, Betsy, Longshot, Bishop, Dazzler, and Jubilee from the first 25 years for starters. Plenty to choose from for A classic line-up. Then when they roll out the "classics" in the next phase, it'll be a bigger deal because we haven't just seen those characters in the MCU 1-2 years prior to the relaunch.

But then I'm also skeptical about the post Secret Wars "reboot" that folks around here are taking as gospel, so maybe I'm wrong about the whole thing. I'm just trying to think of how I'd handle it, and featuring Rebecca Romijn in Doomsday (and maybe Secret Wars) and then recasting the exact same role months later is not it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 3:02 PM
@Clintthahamster - idk about that because i feel people (including myself) would be upset about no Cyclops atleast but we’ll see.

I do think this Secret Wars reboot won’t be as drastic as some feel and just a means to integrate the FF and concepts such as mutants and vampires into the MCU naturally.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/27/2026, 5:27 PM
@Clintthahamster - "They're not recasting Mystique anytime soon"

"The theory I'm working on"
TheEddy
TheEddy - 4/27/2026, 2:15 PM
Maybe I'm just ignorant, but isn't casting a trans actor as a shape shifter kind of...offensive?
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/27/2026, 2:22 PM
@TheEddy - if she is open to the role, I think it's up to her to decide if it's offensive or not. Just my opinion.

And if she found it offensive, she could try and shut it down or say so, but she's said she's flattered and open to it.

On the other side of the coin, it's also not solely up to her to decide if it's offensive or not and possible take the role away from potential other actors.

Just as it was bullshit that Peter Dinklage got to the top of the ladder and kicked it down making sure others like him didn't get roles in movies like Snow White, it's not up to Hunter to completely remove the posibility of other trasn actors being considered for roles like this.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 4/27/2026, 2:31 PM
@TheEddy - Bait comment.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/27/2026, 2:32 PM
@TheEddy - lmao I was thinking the opposite.. I can hear the liberal media crying in horror if they cast a straight white female (XX) as either Mystique or any XY as Morph
But yes one could construe that as offensive in todays society.. you mean you transformed into a woman?! XD
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/27/2026, 2:33 PM
@SATW42 - Great comment! Well said. I agree with you completely.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/27/2026, 3:35 PM
@SATW42 - I agree 100% with this!
SuperClark
SuperClark - 4/27/2026, 3:39 PM
@TheEddy - Rather Meta & ironic actually. 😆🤣
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/27/2026, 3:40 PM
@TheEddy - I thought the same thing but maybe she could see herself relating to the character in a way? Apparently she’s been open to it but I don’t want to sound offensive because she’s becoming a great actress
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 2:24 PM
If true then I would certainly be willing to give Hunter a shot as Mystique but i always viewed the character to be older tbh which is weird to say since she is a shapeshifter so she very well could project herself as young…

I feel like someone such as Lena Headey would be great in the role but oh well.

User Comment Image

Anyway , i really hope we get cast announcements on X-Men at SDCC this year though that does seem unlikely!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/27/2026, 2:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Man, I'd love you in a board room for Disney/MCU

"we need new X-Men, time for fresh faces after secret wars. We might keep Hugh around as an elder statesmen, and it works for him to be a mentor for the kids, but generally, we want a younger group to carry the franchise for a while.

visonary: I got it, Lena Heady is a year younger than Rebecca Romijn, only 52 years old.

"Brilliant"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 4:14 PM
@SATW42 - lol

Well to be fair , i feel like Mystique is a character that can come in and out of the story as a rogue element so she doesn’t need to be a mainstay and help carry the franchise.

Granted , it obviously depends on there take but just stating how I would do it which isn’t worth anything but oh well.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/27/2026, 2:30 PM
Where's Malatrova lmao
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/27/2026, 2:36 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/27/2026, 2:32 PM
She'd be FAN-FREAKIN-TASTIC in this role!! I really hope this happens.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 2:38 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Brian Helgeland tapped to write “Django/Zorro” film based on comic by QT & Matt Wagner.

https://deadline.com/2026/04/django-zorro-film-quentin-tarantino-brian-helgeland-sony-1236872786/
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2026, 2:40 PM
We won!!! First they fáiled in killing américa hero and then we got the most beautiful women as a comic book character
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 4/27/2026, 2:44 PM
Penis
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/27/2026, 2:46 PM
@Ryguy88 - .. mightier than the sword?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 4/27/2026, 4:48 PM
@SpiderParker - what are you, some kind of misogynist?
Deadinside
Deadinside - 4/27/2026, 5:15 PM
@SpiderParker -
Yes, there are those of us that get what you did there...! ☮️👍😉
theprophet
theprophet - 4/27/2026, 2:50 PM
god i hope not,
1 2

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