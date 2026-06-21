X-Men Rumor Reveals Who The Marvel Studios Reboot's Lead Character Will Be

X-Men Rumor Reveals Who The Marvel Studios Reboot's Lead Character Will Be

With Marvel Studios gearing up to bring the X-Men franchise back to theaters, a new rumour claims to reveal who the reboot's lead character will be when the team makes its MCU debut.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Marvel Studios is rebooting the X-Men franchise alongside Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. Unfortunately, it likely won't be until next year's San Diego Comic-Con that we learn more about what Kevin Feige has planned for the MCU's mutants (next month's Hall H presentation is expected to focus solely on Avengers: Doomsday).

Going by rumours alone, we're anticipating seeing a Chris Claremont-inspired take on the team, likely with a similar lineup to the X-Men '97 animated series.

As with any team-up project, some characters will get more screentime than others and fall into the "lead" category. In the case of The Avengers, for example, Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man were featured far more prominently than, say, Hawkeye and Maria Hill.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the current plan is for Jean Grey to be X-Men's lead.

Building the franchise around Marvel Girl does make sense, especially if the plan is for her to become the Phoenix. We've seen that storyline on screen before, but both X-Men: The Last Stand and Dark Phoenix failed miserably in adapting it (Simon Kinberg wrote both movies and directed the latter).

This rumour comes amid repeated claims that Sadie Sink is playing the MCU's Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If so, it seems she'll be that movie's antagonist, potentially due to the influence of the mutant-hating Department of Damage Control.

It's an odd way to introduce the character, but at the same time, where better to set the stage for X-Men than in one of the biggest superhero movies of the summer?

Schreier is working with Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo on X-Men's script, and Jin recently said, "I grew up waking up every Saturday morning and turning on the cartoon. I watched every single episode. When they came back with X-Men 97, I devoured that. The original Claremont run of the comics is near and dear to my heart."

"What I'm excited about with Jake's vision for the X-Men—and [Marvel president Kevin Feige and co-president Lou D’Esposito] are fully aligned with his vision—is that he wants to get back to focusing on the characters first."

"These are amazing characters with very rich backstories full of so much emotion. There are so many intra-team dynamics and relationships. There's soapy stuff," the writer added. "And sure, there are political themes baked into the DNA of X-Men too, and those are evergreen, but we want to get back to character-first storytelling. We've been in the lab every day. I've been going into Marvel every day."

X-Men doesn't have a release date, but is rumoured to begin shooting within the next year for a 2028 release.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/21/2026, 7:07 AM
No big surprise there.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/21/2026, 7:33 AM
Not one doubt in my mind as who the answer would be.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/21/2026, 7:55 AM
I never saw them making a woman the center of it. They haven't done shit to represent women so far, at least they're making up for lost time.

This will be bigger than the Avengers.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/21/2026, 8:07 AM
Jean Grey? Seriously?
When tf does Scott Summers finally get to be the man?! He's the leader of the team. Oh, but his woman is going to be the star. Why?
Don't tell me it's about story. It's Disney. Gotta put a woman, a gay character, a person from any different country ahead of the white male, story be damned.

I'm so done with Disney's/Marvel's bs. No wonder they've been failing so bad lately with their two biggest I.P.s
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/21/2026, 8:16 AM
@lazlodaytona - i dont know why after multiple flops and this is still a thing at marvel.

Unles mttsh is throwing BS.

But imo, being YA focused is more horrible than having a female be a leader
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/21/2026, 8:22 AM
Just here to see which cockaroaches crawl out. I'm pretty sure it's just the ones that can't get laid
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/21/2026, 8:28 AM
Give rights back to marvel they do no wrong there perfect they don’t bad decisions they make worse decisions have big ego cocky add to it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2026, 8:30 AM
eyE am only watching the doomdays due to it having OG cyclops WiTH LAZER I beam.
after that eye wiLl probably just call it quits,
not interested in watching a nEw shemale lead x-men film made for the mOdern shemAle audience.
User Comment Image

shemalE
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/21/2026, 8:39 AM
@harryba11zack - It’s not a laser beam User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/21/2026, 8:32 AM
It's MTTSH, this rumor can go right in the trash User Comment Image

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