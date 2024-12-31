Former X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Calls Out Marvel Studios For "Race-Swapping White Villains"

Earlier this year, we got word that Marvel Studios/Disney had fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo shortly before the animated revival show's world premiere.

Since then, the internet has been rife with rumors and speculation about what might have led to DeMayo's dismissal, and Marvel finally released a statement on the matter in August.

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

Though there are some conflicting reports on what exactly occurred, DeMayo was reportedly terminated for sending lewd photos to members of his staff, and there have been further allegations claiming that he was physically and sexually inappropriate with several of his colleagues.

DeMayo has always denied this, suggesting that his firing was simply due to homophobia, and claiming that he was stripped of his X-Men '97 season 2 credit shortly after sharing some Gay Pride Month fan art of himself in a skimpy Cyclops costume.

It's up to you who you choose to believe, but whatever the truth may be, DeMayo clearly hasn't been able to let things go.

After recently sharing his not-so-positive thoughts on What If...? season 3 - and writer Matthew Chauncey, who is set to replace him as showrunner on X-Men '97 - DeMayo has called out Marvel Studios for race-swapping white villains.

Here let me rephrase



Hey @MarvelStudios please stop race-swapping white villains to black people. It reads “funny.”



Kang. High Evolutionary. Norman Osborn. Electro. Mordo. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) December 30, 2024

DeMayo has been accused of being a hypocrite, since the character of Sunspot in X-Men '97 had much lighter skin than he did in the comics.

"Asked and answered," he responded in the thread. "This was a Marvel directive. Crew members and I brought up his Afro heritage multiple times. They wanted “Latino representation” on the team since Storm and Bishop were already black."

Whichever way you happen to feel about a character's race being changed from page to screen, Marvel has race-swapped a number of villains and heroes over the years, and there are probably more examples of the latter than the former.

What do you think? Has DeMayo hit on a big conspiracy here? Or is this simply an example of a bitter former employee venting on social media?