X-MEN '97 Misses Out On "Outstanding Animated Program" Emmy To Relatively Obscure Netflix Series

While X-Men '97 was a hot favourite to win the Emmy for "Outstanding Animated Program" yesterday evening, the Marvel Animation series was beaten by Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai.

That relatively obscure adult animation series also soundly defeated The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Scavengers Reign.

While some of Blue Eye Samurai's fanbase might take issue with it being described as "obscure," it certainly didn't receive the same level of mainstream attention as Marvel Studios' X-Men: The Animated Series revival. Still, that never matters when it comes to awards and the show was clearly deemed superior.

Heading into the first night of the 76th Emmys, it had already picked up wins for "Character Design," "Storyboard," and "Production Design," so this probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

Blue Eye Samurai premiered last November and, the next month, was renewed for a second season which is currently expected to debut in 2026.

"It’s still an animatic phase," Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum said of X-Men '97 season 2 plans earlier this year. "Animation takes so long to make as I’m sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2. They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest."

"We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there’s maybe less of a lag," he added. "People are just going to have to be patient with us."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, Blue Eye Samurai follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. TV-MA.

Blue Eye Samurai is created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Erwin Stoff is executive producer. Jane Wu is supervising director and producer. Blue Spirit is the animation studio.

Voice cast includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast includes Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi) and Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), among others.

The first season of Blue Eye Samurai is now streaming on Netflix.