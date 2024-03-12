X-MEN '97 Trading Card-Style Character Posters Spotlight Animated Revival's 12 Mutant Heroes

We're now less than ten days away from the long-awaited premiere of Marvel Studios' revival of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97, and Disney+ has debuted a series of character posters in the style of retro trading cards.

The show was originally supposed to premiere last year before a series of release date shake-up (likely due to the Hollywood strikes) led to it being pushed to 2024. Fans had been anxiously awaiting word on an official announcement since, and we recently learned that Marvel's merry band of mutants would be hitting the streamer on March 20.

The posters spotlight the 12 heroes who will make up this expanded team: Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Beast, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Sunspot, Bishop, Morph and Magneto.

We're not sure if these trading cards will actually be available to purchase, but there seems to be a lot of demand, so Marvel might be wise to consider it!

Check out the posters at the links below, along with a recent TV spot.

The titles for all 10 episodes were recently revealed.

While the titles don't appear to give too much away at first glance, some of them definitely offer hints at what the episodes in question could focus on, and those familiar with the X-Men's comic book history are sure to pick up on a few things.

For that reason, potential spoilers follow.

E1: To Me, My X-Men

E2: Mutant Liberation Begins

E3: Fire Made Flesh

E4: Motendo

E5: Remember It

E6: Bright Eyes

E7: Shine With Strength Reborn

E8: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1

E9: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2

E10: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3

In THR's report on the delays, the series is described as "a spiritual and tonal continuation of the classic 1990s series that aired on Fox," and a "retro love letter to the original." The trade also confirms that plans are in place for a second season.

X-Men '97 will serve as a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series' five-season run, but there's speculation that it may also set up the team's eventual live-action MCU debut (unlikely, but we might get a few hints and/or teases here and there).

Returning voice cast members include Lenore Zann as Rogue, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, George Buza as Beast, Chris Potter as Gambit, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister, and Alyson Court as Jubilee.

The official synopsis reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. [Mister] Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."