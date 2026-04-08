EXTRACTION 3 Is A Go At Netflix As Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth, And More Sign Up To Return

Chris Hemsworth is finally gearing up to return as Tyler Rake! Three years after the second movie's release, Deadline (via ActioNewz.com) has revealed that the actor has officially signed up to star in Extraction 3.

Sam Hargrave will return to direct after helming the first two movies for Netflix, while Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are set to reprise their respective roles as Alcott and Nik Khan. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

However, what we do know is that production begins this summer, with Citadel and Hunters scribe David Weil penning the screenplay. He takes over from Joe Russo, who wrote the first two instalments. The filmmaker is currently busy working with his brother, Anthony, on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Russo Brothers remain on board as producers, alongside AGBO's Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Ari Costa. Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson will produce for Wild State along with Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

Based on Ande Parks's graphic novel, Ciudad, Extraction was released on Netflix during the height of COVID in 2020. It became an instant hit on the streaming platform, and what had been imagined as a one-off soon got the sequel treatment in 2023 (meaning Rake had to be brought back from the dead).

The follow-up was an even bigger hit, and it's said that Hemsworth "was weighing his options for this summer and got excited after seeing the latest Extraction 3 script. With Hemsworth on board, the studio aimed for a summer shoot to accommodate his other production, Kockroach, which will start shooting this month."

It's unclear what, if any, impact shooting the threequel will have on the actor's expected return in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, as that doesn't start filming until June, chances are the Thor actor can make it work.

Hargrave first pondered the possibility of a third movie when Extraction 2 was released. "There’s definitely an appetite for a third movie," he said in 2023. "I know AGBO has spoken of it, Netflix has mentioned they’d be excited to do it, and Hemsworth loves playing the character. I definitely have a bunch of ideas bouncing around up in this brain of mine."

"It really depends on this movie, and if fans are as appreciative of this movie as they were of the first, then you can probably bank on a third one at some point," the filmmaker added, shortly before we'd learn that the second instalment was an even bigger hit than its predecessor.

Last year, Hemsworth said, "He’s getting restless. He is. My inner Tyler Rake is feeling a certain amount of protest and needs to be released, for sure. That’s something we are working on, yeah."

"We, the creative team, are putting together some different ideas and creative ventures of where we could take the whole place and the [third] film. But the intention is to certainly make another one. I don’t know exactly when, but yeah, it’ll be coming."

Extraction 3 doesn't have a confirmed release date, but is likely eyeing a 2027 debut on Netflix.