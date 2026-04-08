AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's First Full Trailer Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

When Avatar: Fire and Ash was released last December, Marvel Studios shared four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers over four consecutive weekends.

They all leaked online in advance before spending a few days exclusively in theaters ahead of an official online release. The first of the teasers welcomed Steve Rogers back to the MCU, before later spotlighting Thor, the X-Men, and a surprisingly random mixture of characters that included Black Panther, M'Baku, Namor, and The Thing.

Beyond a handful of promo art leaks, Marvel Studios has kept Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom under wraps. The teasers were also light on plot details, meaning a full trailer is now long overdue in the eyes of many fans.

Over the weekend, there were rumours about Disney releasing a big trailer on Monday; ultimately, that was for The Devil Wears Prada 2 (though we did get a thrilling new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2).

However, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer could be imminent.

According to John Campea, there's a good chance a sneak peek will be released during Disney's CinemaCon panel on April 16. "I think all signs are pointing to yes," he shared. "The constant whispers. I've talked to a couple of under other YouTube pundits in the space who have been hearing these whispers as well."

"I've been hearing from enough people that I'm going to legitimately be surprised if they don't," Campea added. "I think they're dropping it. At the very least, they're going to show us like three or four minutes of it."

Any footage could be exclusive to those in attendance, of course, so it might be wise not to get too excited at the moment. If nothing comes our way at CinemaCon, then a trailer being paired with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July still seems a likely option.

In related Avengers: Doomsday news, insider @MyTimeToShineH has reaffirmed that, as of now, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is not in Avengers: Doomsday. However, there's a chance reshoots will change things.

Looking beyond the movie for a second, a new report from Filmbase claims that Marvel Studios plans to get cameras rolling on Avengers: Secret Wars in June. If accurate, this means it will begin production at the same time as a huge movie being produced by the MCU's Distinguished Competition.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.