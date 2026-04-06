DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Reveals Huge Jessica Jones Spoiler And PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL First Look

Tomorrow, we reach the halfway point in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and Marvel Studios has released an awesome new trailer offering fans a glimpse at what's ahead.

That includes the standout Bullseye sequence that kicks off episode 4 and the reveal that Jessica Jones has a daughter. Comic book fans will know that, on the page, that's Danielle, the baby Jess had with fellow superhero Luke Cage.

With Mike Colter now confirmed to make his official MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, chances are that the P.I. is referring to Danielle, not another newly created child. This is quite the bombshell, and one that already has fans champing at the bit to learn more.

We also catch sight of James Wesley's return after he was gunned down by Karen Page in Daredevil Season 1 on Netflix. That has to be a flashback, and could explain Foggy Nelson's return in Daredevil: Born Again after his death last year.

The trailer ends with the first footage from The Punisher: One Last Kill, the Special Presentation that hits Disney+ a week after Season 2 of the Man Without Fear's series concludes. We don't get to see much, but Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is looking suitably badass before making his big screen debut in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Look closely, and you'll notice that he's standing outside a restaurant called Gnucci's, a nod to the villainous Ma Gnucci from the seminal "Welcome Back, Frank" story arc.

A brief synopsis for The Punisher: One Last Kill previously revealed, "As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight." This will be the third Special Presentation after Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer—and a first look at The Punisher: One Last Kill—in the players below.

All hell breaks loose.



Stream Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 now, only on Disney+. And don't miss A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, streaming May 12 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/OovB66Nrph — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 6, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.