DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Set Photos See Luke Cage Don A Familiar Costume - SPOILERS

With it now confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will feature the returns of Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Danny Rand, all eyes are on what Marvel Television has planned for this long-awaited Defenders reunion.

Colter and Jones were spotted alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and for now, at least, the Man Without Fear isn't with them. Yesterday evening, set photos showed Cage wearing the same suit he had at the end of Luke Cage Season 2. The series, cancelled by Netflix in response to Disney+'s launch, wrapped up with Power Man establishing himself as Harlem's new crime boss.

Whether these Daredevil: Born Again scenes are flashbacks or a hint that he's still running Mariah Stokes's corner of the Big Apple is currently a mystery to us. However, Colter has since been spotted in a suit that will be instantly familiar to comic book fans.

As you can see below, Cage is wearing the same get-up he predominantly appeared in during his run as New York City Mayor. Other set photos—and the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer—have confirmed that Sheila Rivera takes over from Wilson Fisk, but could Luke be out to beat her in a future election?

Despite being opposed to how the Kingpin ran things, Rivera was still complicit to some degree. With that in mind, it's easy to see why Cage might want to step up and challenge her for Mayor. Alternatively, this may be little more than a nod to the comic books for fans.

Other photos now doing the rounds on social media show Karen Page, looking very smart, meeting with Rivera. Does she work for the new Mayor now, or could this encounter have something to do with whatever's going on with Matt Murdock and Fisk after the Season 2 finale?

Many fans will be hoping that both Luke and Danny don costumes more in line with their comic book counterparts. While the latter can get away with wearing a yellow t-shirt, it never made sense for Iron Fist not to suit up in his own series (beyond it being spearheaded by Scott Buck, the same showrunner who gave us...Inhumans).

Check out these latest Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos below.

New look at Mike Colter as Luke Cage and action director Philip Silvera on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/TiGAAlGWAJ — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 4, 2026 Comic vs. Live action pic.twitter.com/1hWAwRFeGy — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) April 4, 2026 Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/dN5bwbEKPQ — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 4, 2026 New look at Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/qqcTCxiW6g — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 4, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.