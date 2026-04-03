DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Set Photos Reveal DEFENDERS Reunion As Luke Cage & Iron Fist Returns Confirmed

While it's been heavily rumored for a while now, The Wrap (and a handful of set photos) has seemingly confirmed that both Mike Colter ("Luke Cage") and Finn Jones ("Danny Rand/Iron Fist") have joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season three. The pair are now finally set to reteam will series lead Charlie Cox ("Matt Murdock/Daredevil") and returning cast member Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones") for an official Defenders reunion nearly a decade in the making.

After starring in their own individual series, the four actors teamed up for Marvel's The Defenders, a 2017 miniseries that was met with a relatively mixed reception due to the overall plot. However, the chemistry between the actors was applauded and has left fans clamoring for more ever since.

As for whether fellow street-level breakouts Élodie Yung ("Elektra"), Jessica Henwick ("Colleen Wing"), and/or Simone Missick ("Misty Knight") could join them remains to be seen, but we'd be surprised if it hadn't been discussed.

The first three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season two are currently streaming, with the most recent episode ending with a massive fight sequence. There haven't been any indicators on what could bring The Defenders out of the shadows just yet (nor do we know why Cox isn't shooting with his former castmates), but we'd imagine they'll start dropping breadcrumbs when we see Jessica Jones make her season debut later this month.

Additional confirmed season three cast members include, but are not limited to, Vincent D'Onofrio ("Wilson Fisk/Kingpin"), Deborah Ann Woll ("Karen Page"), Wilson Bethel ("Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye"), Zabryna Guevara ("Sheila Rivera"), Arty Froushan ("Buck Cashman"), Royce Johnson ("Brett Mahoney"), and Jack Mulhern (TBD).

In our season two review, we said, "Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is pure unadulterated mayhem! It is one of the most raw, compelling, and powerful seasons of Marvel television ever produced, with unreal action sequences that truly take things to another level. Charlie Cox delivers the performance of a lifetime and makes every second of this blockbuster season well worth your time. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its finest! The Devil is back!"

Check out the latest batch of set photos below:

New photos show the #Defenders Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones reunited as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season three.



More info: https://t.co/9Ungl7V76U



Photos: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images pic.twitter.com/LTGXXOlK6U — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 4, 2026

Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones on the set of 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 3 as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist



THE DEFENDERS ARE OFFICIALLY BACK pic.twitter.com/FAlEgQ21WD — Warling (@WarlingHD) April 3, 2026

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Daredevil: Born Again episode three is now streaming!