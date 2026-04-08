When And Where Does THE BATMAN PART II Start Shooting? Matt Reeves' Sequel Gets An Exciting Update

There have been conflicting reports about exactly when The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin production, but we finally have a definitive update.

Following reports that cameras would start rolling this month, Deadline has confirmed that Matt Reeves' long-awaited sequel to The Batman will start filming in London in June. It's currently unclear whether the movie will return to Glasgow, Scotland, which doubled for Gotham City in the 2022 movie.

The Penguin was primarily shot in New York, so if The Batman Part II is set to turn London into Gotham, it will be interesting to see what, if any, differences we notice in Bruce Wayne's home.

Unsurprisingly, very little has been revealed about Reeves' plans for the sequel. Sebastian Stan is playing Harvey Dent, while Scarlett Johansson has been cast as his wife, Gilda Dent. The expectation is that we're going to see Two-Face, and potentially a new spin on Hush, Phantasm, and the Holiday Killer (with a combination of all three in one character).

Reeves is now looking to cast Christopher Dent, Harvey's father. There's no word on whether we'll see more of The Joker and The Riddler after The Batman ended by teasing an alliance between them, but we know that Gotham's new Kingpin, Oz Cobblepot, will return in a small supporting role.

While going down the Harvey Dent route seems similar to 2008's The Dark Knight, that was nearly two decades ago. Christopher Nolan's movie also only featured Two-Face in a relatively small role before he was killed off.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Andy Serkis teased his return as Alfred Pennyworth. "I obviously can't say too much about the film other than that I am really excited about going back into the world and working with Matt Reeves again, who I've now worked with a number of times, and he's a dear friend, and Rob."

"And the script and the story and the new story really does speak to Matt as a human being and what he feels about life. Rob and he got on brilliantly," the actor continued. "And I can't say any more than that, but yeah, the relationship continues to be one of a very close, slightly at odds, but beautiful relationship."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.