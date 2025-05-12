F1 THE MOVIE: Pulse-Pounding New Trailer Released For TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director's Formula 1 Movie

A thrilling new trailer for F1 The Movie has been released, and it sees Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes doing battle with his teammates and the real legends of the sport like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers behind Top Gun: Maverick comes the high-octane, action-packed feature film, F1 The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski.  

The movie is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman. Pitt, meanwhile, will be joined on screen by Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia. 

We have a new trailer for F1 The Movie (via ActioNewz.com) highlighting the edge-of-your-seat action that racing fans can expect from the upcoming thriller. While the story doesn't look overly authentic (American drivers have only had limited success in F1, and with 40 considered "old" in the sport, the 61-year-old Pitt playing a driver isn't remotely plausible), the on-track action is hard to fault.

F1 should be worth checking out for that alone, and the movie was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the movie's fictional team competes against the titans of the sport. Still, it seems likely that fans of the sport will pick this one apart when it arrives in theaters this summer. 

Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.  Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.  He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie, intent on setting his own pace.  But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. 

Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive-produced by Daniel Lupi.  Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer. 

F1 arrives in UK cinemas on June 25 and races into U.S. theaters on June 27. You can watch the new trailer below.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 3:19 PM
That was a really well done trailer imo…

I think this seems fun so looking forward to it!!.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/12/2025, 3:43 PM
Was it always called F1: The Movie???

I like just F1 better
bcom
bcom - 5/12/2025, 4:31 PM
@ThorArms - I think "The Movie" is a new addition. All other trailers and promo materials have just called it F1.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/12/2025, 4:15 PM
Sports dramas go over my head. Not into formula one but ironically I’ve been to an event many years back which was riveting, good fun. Anything Brad Pitt does as an actor is never without a sense of inspiration. This looks neat. Blending fact and fiction, story and spectacle. Good supporting cast too. Jarvier Bardem is always a delight. I’ll check this out when it’s available to stream. From the director of Tron Legacy I believe?
bcom
bcom - 5/12/2025, 4:30 PM
This movie looks like its going to be one hell of an immersive experience. Needs an IMAX viewing for sure.

