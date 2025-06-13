"I Got Pretty Close": DESERT DAWN Star Kellan Lutz Reflects On CAPTAIN AMERICA And THOR Auditions (Exclusive)

In Desert Dawn, a newly appointed small-town sheriff (Kellan Lutz) and his reluctant deputy (Cam Gigandet) find themselves in a web of lies and corruption when the murder of a mysterious woman leads them to a dangerous conspiracy involving shady businessmen and the cartel.

The movie is now available on Digital and VOD, and we recently got to speak with Kellan about his latest action role.

The actor, who many of you will know best for movies like Twilight, Hercules, and The Expendables 3, was among those who auditioned for the title roles in 2011's Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Kellan reflected on getting "pretty close" to starring as both Avengers when we asked if he's no longer interested in being part of a big budget franchise after devoting such a big chunk of his career to playing Emmett Cullen.

"No, I loved Hercules. It would have been cool had that continued. I don't even know if we had a sequel in mind. Look, would I love to do Marvel or The Avengers...I auditioned for Thor and Captain America. I got pretty close to those ones, but obviously Chris and Chris are brilliant for those. I don't think I've auditioned again for a Marvel one, but I'd be open to doing another big franchise." I know some people, they just get tired...if you have a role where you're wearing a costume and you don't have to be there every day like Deadpool, Spider-Man, or Iron Man, that's pretty awesome. With other characters...they're human. You can see them. They don't have a full make, and you've gotta be there on set. Sometimes, a lot of actors get tired of those roles." "I can't imagine playing a role like Dave Bautista or Zoe Saldana, where you have to wear makeup and you're in the chair for hours. I can see the joy being stripped away because sometimes you're shooting and you're in that look. I remember during Twilight, we were in white makeup, but we had to keep our contacts in for hours. Sometimes, we wouldn't even get to our scene. It was 14 hours, and you can't sleep with those contacts in. You feel a little mad and go a little crazy! [Laughs]"

Elsewhere in our conversation, the actor tells us how he shaped his character in Desert Dawn, what he enjoyed about sharing the screen with Cam Gigandet, and the secrets behind one of the movie's best action scenes.

You can hear more from Kellan in the player below.