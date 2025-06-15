Jackie Chan And Tony Leung Headline Gritty New Action Thriller THE SHADOW'S EDGE

Director Larry Yang, celebrated for acclaimed films like Ride On, Adoring, and My Other Home, appears poised to deliver a truly captivating action film with the upcoming release of The Shadow's Edge. The recently unveiled trailer offers a compelling look at what promises to be an intense and gripping cinematic experience.

The movie boasts a formidable cast, led by the legendary Jackie Chan, whose extensive career spans decades of iconic action films, from Rumble in the Bronx to the more recent Karate Kid: Legends.

Joining him is the venerable Tony Leung Ka-fai, known for his powerful performances in features like She Shoots Straight and Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong.

These two seasoned actors provide a strong foundation for the film, anchoring an ensemble that also includes promising young talent such as Zifeng Zhang, recognized for her compelling role in Aftershock.

The Shadow's Edge benefits from established collaborative history as Chan and Leung Ka-fai previously shared the screen in 2005’s fantasy epic The Myth, and Chan recently worked with Yang on 2023's heartwarming action-drama Ride On.

The impressive cast is rounded out by Ci Sha, known for his work in Creation of the Gods I & II, and Wen Junhui (aka Jun), a prominent singer from the highly popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN (SVT).

A significant takeaway from the trailer is a pronounced shift in tone for Jackie Chan's more recent cinematic endeavors.

The Shadow's Edge fully embraces a darker, more brutal, and undeniably grittier atmosphere, marking a clear departure from Chan's recent, often lighthearted, action-comedies. Fans eager to see Chan do his own version of Raging Fire will likely be thrilled.

The film is officially slated for release in China on August 16.

Cannes: Jackie Chan's 'The Shadow’s Edge' Sells Wide https://t.co/mJV9wZIy70 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 14, 2025

The Shadow's Edge also made a strong impression at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it successfully secured multiple distribution deals for various international markets, indicating significant global interest in its darker tone.

As of now, the film is still without a North American distributor or a confirmed release date, so fans should stay tuned for further announcements.

Cunning and treacherous high-tech thieves are challenging the Macau Judiciary Police from all directions. The Judiciary Police, losing ground in the battle, turn to tracking expert Huang De Zhong, who had retired for many years prior. He joins forces with the young elite of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Judiciary Police to go after these new thieves.

Using a combination of traditional tracking techniques and high technology, the police and the criminals both display wits and courage in a layered cat-and-mouse game-in a never-before-seen duel between good and evil.