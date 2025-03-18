A BALLERINA Or JOHN WICK 5 Announcement Is Imminent - "Be Seeing You"

A BALLERINA Or JOHN WICK 5 Announcement Is Imminent - &quot;Be Seeing You&quot;

After a cryptic text was sent out to those signed up for updates, we can expect an announcement regarding Ana de Armas' new movie or a trailer tomorrow.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 18, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: John Wick
Source: ActioNewz.com

John Wick has become a legendary action franchise forever associated with the equally legendary Keanu Reeves. The R rated, action heavy franchise is said by many to be the best modern action franchise, some even go as far as saying it is the best action franchise ever. 

The first spinoff of John Wick is The Continental a series streaming on Peacock which tells the backstory for Winston and the sanctuary for assassins and has a reputation for not being quite as good as the films in the franchise. The second spinoff is titled Ballerina and is releasing in June of 2025. It follows the story of an assassin named Eve who is out for revenge and eventually encounters the Baba Yaga.

Not much is known about John Wick 5 other than the fact that it is happening. John Wick died at the end of the fourth movie, but it was left just ambiguous enough to suggest that he may actually be alive. 

Yesterday, at seven AM Eastern Time, a text was sent out to those that signed up for the John Wick announcement texts that read the following:

“Chill in the air? Turn up the heat. Be seeing you on Wednesday.”

The text is very cryptic and doesn’t give receivers a lot to go on, but it would be a fair assumption to say a new trailer for Ballerina could be coming out this Wednesday as the movie’s release date is approaching. 

The John Wick text updates are a fun way to get access to trailers, updates, merchandise, and even events before others. Previous announcements from the texts include the trailer for Ballerina, John Wick returning to theaters, ticket sale announcements for John Wick: Chapter 4, the announcement of the John Wick Experience, and more. 

John Wick 5 was confirmed to be happening at a preview event for the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas. Jenefer Brown, Head of Global Products and Experiences spoke to ComicBook.com to confirm the movie.

“This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film.”

She then added to the conversation, “We’re developing a fifth John Wick film… [he] may be [dead]. We are all on baited breath waiting to find out.”

John’s supposed death at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4 made the announcement of a new film surprising to many and has even led to speculation that they only announced the movie to fluff the company up for a potential sale.

Are you excited for Ballerina? Do you think it will be as good as the rest of the franchise? Let us know in the comments!

