JOHN WICK Animated Prequel Film In The Works; Keanu Reeves To Return For "The Impossible Task"

John Wick is going animated!

During their CinemaCon presentation today, Lionsgate announced a brand new animated John Wick prequel film, that will return Keanu Reeves to his iconic role.

The new film will be set before the events of the original John Wick, and will follow Baba Yaga as he completes "the Impossible Task - the killing of all of his rivals in one night - in order to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen."

The untitled animated feature will continue to deliver the highly stylized and defined action that fans of the franchise expect and will also be geared more toward adult audiences, meaning it will still carry an R-rating.

Primetime Emmy-winner Shannon Tindle (Ultraman: Rising; Kubo and the Two Strings) has been tapped to direct, utilizing a screenplay from Academy Award-nominee Vanessa Taylor (Game of Thrones; The Shape of Water; Divergent).

In a statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said, “In both animation and the world of John Wick, the possibilities are endless. And there is no John Wick story fans are clamoring for more than the Impossible Task. Shannon’s take on that story is an incredible one, and we are beyond excited to see what John Wick can do in animation.”

With longtime franchise director/producer Chad Stahelski adding, “I’ve always been fascinated with anime. It has always been a huge influence on me, especially with the John Wick series. To have the opportunity to develop a John Wick anime seems to be the perfect progression for the John Wick world. I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium—anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before.”

Next up for the John Wick saga is the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, starring Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) in the lead role as Eve Macarro.

The supporting cast consists of Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!