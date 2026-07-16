Lioness Season 3 Trailer: Zoe Saldaña Faces The Brutal Reality Of Modern Drone Warfare

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are heading back to the front lines for Lioness Season 3 on Paramount+.

If you need a quick refresher, the Season 2 finale was an absolute nail-biter.

Joe (Zoe Saldaña) and her QRF team headed into Iran for a high-risk mission, only to have their helicopter shot down in hostile territory. Pinned down and staring death in the face, they were saved at the absolute last second by a clutch air support strike, letting the team just barely escape with their lives albeit not without some major injuries.

But it seems that it was the mental scars that ran deepest. Back on home soil, a visibly shaken Joe seemed to have finally hit her breaking point.

However, based on the season 3 trailer (see below), Joe recovers from the ordeal and renews her mission to protect America's borders by taking the fight to the country's international adversaries.

On season 3, Saldana previously stated, "It was very demanding, I'm not gonna lie. [Laughs] And I didn't even know if I was gonna be able to pull it off...What I love the most about the show is that it strikes a rare balance between high-octane action and genuine emotional depth. I don't think I would be able to be a part of a show that would only be action without having these intersectional relationships with these incredibly complex women."

In an interview on how Lioness sometimes eerily mirrors what's currently happening in the real world, series creator Talyor Sheridan confirmed that it's no accident. "The fun thing about 'Lioness,' which is, I can't say ripped from the headlines because I've tried to guess what's going to happen politically and then fictionalize that. The fact that I've managed to be right is pretty [expletive] wild."

In Season Three, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

Starring Executive Producer and Oscar Winner Zoe Saldaña, Oscar Winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy® Nominee Michael Kelly and Executive Producer and Oscar Winner Nicole Kidman.

Lioness Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 2, only on Paramount+.

Seasons One and Two are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.