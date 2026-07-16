Aang Is Big Screen Bound As Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Lands Theatrical Release

Aang Is Big Screen Bound As Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Lands Theatrical Release

In a turn of events welcomed by fans, Paramount is walking back its previous decision and will now release Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender in theaters.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 16, 2026 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

Back in February 2021, Avatar Studios announced its creation and teased plans for an upcoming animated film featuring an adult Aang that would soon hit theaters.

But after a lengthy production pause, rising costs, and shifting priorities, Paramount executives decided in December 2025 to skip a theatrical release and premiere Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender on Paramount+.

The move sparked massive online outrage, especially after the complete film leaked earlier this year, which accelerated Paramount’s plan and pushed the release up from October 2027 to July.

Now, in a surprising reversal prompted in part by a strong trailer reaction, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will receive a limited theatrical run from July 24 to July 30, while still streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 25.

It's believed that the real reason for Avatar Aang receiving a limited theatrical run is so that it will become eligible for next year's Oscar awards, but still, a win is a win.

The other catch to all of this, is that the film will only have showings three times per day in Los Angeles (the AMC Burbank Town Center 6) and NYC (Manhattan’s AMC Empire 25).  Tickets go on sale July 16 at 9am ET/6am PT. A screening of the film will also take place at San Diego Comic -Con next week.

As of this posting, all showtimes are now SOLD OUT but it's believed that more screenings will be added in the coming days. Given the almost instant sell out, it's beleived that more locations may also be added.

Based on the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, this new story in the Avatar universe sees Aang learn of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premieres July 25 on Paramount+.

The upcoming film stars Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2026, 6:31 PM
That’s cool though I’ll likely be checking the movie out on streaming…

Anyway I have stayed away from the leaked version so I can’t wait to check this out since it’s looked like it could be good from the trailer imo!!.
hawkeyevision
hawkeyevision - 7/16/2026, 6:35 PM
Stupid Paramount.

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