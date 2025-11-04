LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Returns As Jonathan Pine In THE NIGHT MANAGER Season 2 First Look And Story Details

The Night Manager, based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré, premiered on the BBC in 2016. The series was a critical hit and received nominations for thirty-six awards and won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards.

While it was always meant as a one-off story, fans of the show have spent the better part of the decade hoping it might return. Well, that's finally happening, and a first look has just been shared, along with some exciting story details.

A decade after first premiering, The Night Manager is coming back for a second batch of episodes with the returning Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, alongside Olivia Colman and Alistair Petrie, who play Angela Burr and "Sandy" Langbourne, respectively.

Vanity Fair (via ActioNewz.com) has revealed the first details about the show's long-awaited comeback, confirming that filming took place in the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France. According to the site, The Night Manager Season 2 finds Pine "living under an alias as Alex Goodwin—a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London."

"But a chance encounter with an old Roper mercenary thrusts Pine into a high-intensity new mission involving Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Babylon’s Diego Calva)," the site continues. "On this new assignment, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Daisy Jones & the Six’s Emmy-nominated Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps Pine permeate Teddy’s Colombian arms outfit."

Simon Cornwell, who, alongside his younger brother, Stephen, runs the Ink Factory, which owns and produces all of their late father's intellectual property. A third season has already been greenlit, and it sounds like they're happy with where the story is going (le Carré's book didn't have a published sequel).

"Great stories often come in threes, right?" Simon said. "It has a ways to go, but you can see my face lighting up. If you liked season one and you were really drawn to season two, you are going to be blown away by season three. We’ve got to take our audience on that progression. And the reason I’m smiling is I know we can."

Tom Hiddleston, meanwhile, teased, "I’m honestly excited that it’s taken 10 years—the last 10 years in the world have been interesting. Jonathan Pine is 10 years older, a few more scars on the outside, a few more on the inside."

The Night Manager Season 2 doesn't have a confirmed premiere date, but the site has confirmed that it will debut "exclusively on Prime Video worldwide, [and] on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK."

You can take a first look at The Night Manager's long-awaited return in the Instagram post below.