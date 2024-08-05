FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - First Reactions Praise George Miller's Prequel As A Heavy Metal...Visceral Triumph
Related:

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - First Reactions Praise George Miller's Prequel As A "Heavy Metal...Visceral Triumph"
FURIOSA Director George Miller Reveals Plans For A New Movie And Appears To Confirm [SPOILER] Cameo
Recommended For You:

FURIOSA Director George Miller Reveals Plans For A New Movie And Appears To Confirm [SPOILER] Cameo
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Blergh
Blergh - 5/8/2024, 2:09 PM
Cool, now I would have preferred a Mad Max movie instead of a prequel and knowing how long it takes Miller to make new movies I doubt we’ll see a new movie until he’s dead.

Not sure how much a cameo from Max makes sense given that they first met in Fury Road but I suppose it makes sense about him cruising around in the background or being seen fighting someone in the background.
Maybe he’s the reason Hemsworth has a broken nose in the movie?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/8/2024, 2:12 PM
Wow.
The main character of the "Mad Max Saga" might have a very brief cameo in a movie that takes place in "his" series, but it will be his stand-in.

User Comment Image

I'm skipping this shit.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/8/2024, 2:15 PM
@Feralwookiee - Faceeeeeeeeeee offfff! Love that movie. Gotta revisit it again soon. For me it completes a trifecta of brilliant action movies that cage made during the 90s. The Rock, Con-Air & Face-Off.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/8/2024, 2:22 PM
@Feralwookiee - Yeah, what would George Miller know about the soul of the Mad Max series?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/8/2024, 2:13 PM
Gotta admit I wasn’t interested in seeing this at first but the recent marketing for this film has me sold. George Miller really can’t miss. Hemsworth looks badass and Taylor-Joy is going to own it as a young furiosa. Normally I frown on prequels but I’m confident this will meet my expectations and surpass them. I’m in the minority when I say I loved the Kingsman and I deem it the best out of the kingsmen trilogy. As a prequel it’s solid, it just works. I found the previous two movies too high on comic relief but kingsman was high on emotional resonance and a sense of dread. Furiosa looks to continue the essence of what made Fury Road unique whilst also delivering an authentic story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 2:20 PM
@TheMetaMan - I think The King’s Man was definitely better then some say , I certainly liked it more then The Golden Circle

1.The Secret Service
2.The King’s Man
3.The Golden Circle

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 2:16 PM
Interesting….

Definitely seems like we will see him very quickly or most likely from afar.

I think Miller has said that the movie pretty much goes up until Fury Road so I wouldn’t be surprised if we get another angle of this from that (likely from far wide)…

User Comment Image

Anyway looking forward to the film , seems good!!.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/8/2024, 2:17 PM
But what if we blink at the wrong time?

How will we know if we missed him?

We could be looking for him, in vain, for the rest of the film, not knowing we missed him.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 5/8/2024, 2:17 PM
So are we never going to see Tom Hardy as Max again?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2024, 2:18 PM
bababooey
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/8/2024, 2:21 PM
Hard pass

The girls who’s eyes are to far apart and Thors cousin look wack

Plus, having a cameo of who should be the main character and for it to be a stunt double is the final nail in the coffin

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/8/2024, 2:24 PM
@MuadDib - Max was never the main character, except maybe in the first one. Every other movie he's the side character in THEIR story
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/8/2024, 2:24 PM
@MuadDib - Thor’s cousin????
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/8/2024, 2:26 PM
Tickets on sale now. Maybe I'll be the article guy who tells you when tickets are on sale
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 2:32 PM
While I’m looking forward to Anya and Hemsworth , the character I’m most intrigued by is Tom Burke’s Praetorian Jack…

User Comment Image

This is the role that Yahya Abdul Mateen was suppose to play before he had to drop out…

Seems like he might be a mentor character for Furiosa which also means he might not make it by the end of the film

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder