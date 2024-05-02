FURIOSA Tests Dementus' "High Pain Threshold" In New Teasers For George Miller's FURY ROAD Prequel

Warner Bros. has released a lot of new promotional material for George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as the movie's press tour kicks off in Sydney, Australia...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Mad Max
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Start your engines...

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters laster this month, and as the press tour kicks off in Sydney, Australia (you can check out some photos of stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth below), Warner Bros. has shared a tonne of new promotional material for George Miller's Fury Road prequel.

In addition to a new international poster and still, we have three action-packed TV spots.

The spots reuse some footage from the previous teasers, but there is also quite a bit of new stuff, including a face-off between Furiosa and Dementus in which the Dark Angel prepares to test the warlord's "high pain threshold."

"This is an odyssey without question of someone who's taken from her home and spends the rest of her life trying to get home," Miller explained to EW in a recent interview "I don't want to give away too much, but the one thing is Furiosa, in order to survive as a child in a world that's in extremis, she has to have a lot of innate resources."

"What's remarkable is we see some people endure [those extremes] and still emerge with a degree of human magnificence," the filmmaker continues. "Others are crushed by it and lost on the way. So you can see from the behavior of the mother the sort of things that the daughter inherits in the story. I think we are a product of our parents and those that came before to some extent. And we take all that material as human beings and negotiate the world. I think that's all of our stories, one way or another. And that's the same in this story."

You can check out the recently released full trailer below.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," reads the movie's synopsis. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby), composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colorist Eric Whipp.

The team also includes other longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 7:42 AM
Looks good!!.

Anya seems to be doing well in the role but the more I see footage from this , the more I’m sure Chris Hemsworth will steal the show as the villain…

He just seems to be having so much fun!!.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/2/2024, 7:43 AM
The real movie of the summer

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/2/2024, 8:06 AM
Spring/summer is looking good this year for movies. I might actually go to the theater more this year than I have since before 20220.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/2/2024, 8:14 AM
So...hot take: Mad Max:Fury Road was an admittedly beautiful B-movie with 2-dimensional characters, a lot of overacting and some really fantastic practical stunts. Probably doesn't deserve more than 3/5 stars tops.

