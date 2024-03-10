THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Says There's More To FURIOSA's Dementus Than "Sadistic Insanity;" New Still Revealed

Chris Hemsworth looks set to embrace being a villain in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and we now have a new look at the twisted Warlord Dementus along with comments from the actor on his "horrible" big bad...

By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2024 05:03 AM EST
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

There's a great deal of hype surrounding Anya Taylor-Joy's interpretation of the title character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth is also looking to show a new side of himself as the villainous Warlord Dementus. 

His character follows in the footsteps of greats like Lord Humungus, Immortan Joe, and, uh, Rictus Erectus, but what does this baddie bring to the table? 

"He’s a pretty horrible individual," Hemsworth tells Empire Online in a new interview (via SFFGazette.com). "Through the whole film we kept coming back to, 'This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?' It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else."

"I think that’s how he sees himself," the Thor actor said when it was put to him that Dementus acts as a father figure of sorts to Furiosa. "I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite."

As for the sort of action the MCU vet got to embark on in Furiosa, it sounds like he had an absolute blast. "The chariot bike is the wildest piece of machinery I’ve ever driven, and I loved every second of it," Hemsworth exclaims. "I mean, hanging off a crane at one point and being loaded onto a monster truck, and then on the monster truck someone unclips me off a harness and the truck spins away into a burnout."

Take a closer look at Dementus in the X post below.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road.  

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus.  Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe.  While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently set to be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.

Floke - 3/10/2024, 5:33 AM
Rictus Erectus? Is he friends with Biggus Dickus?

