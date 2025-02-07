Is MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING The End For Ethan Hunt? Tom Cruise, Chris McQuarrie Weigh In

For whatever reason, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One wasn't the hit we expected in 2023. The movie grossed $570.6 million worldwide on a reported $291 million budget, meaning it was considered a financial disappointment by Paramount Pictures.

Tom Cruise reportedly clashed with studio executives while shooting that and the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The movie is being marketed as the actor's final turn as Ethan Hunt (which seems likely now the actor has signed a deal with Warner Bros.). However, Cruise is said to be unhappy about that as he wants to at least keep the door open to returning.

If James Bond can die (which he did in No Time to Die), is the clock counting down on Hunt?

Talking to Empire Online (via ActioNewz.com), Cruise said, "You gotta see the movie [Laughs]. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience." He'd add that The Final Reckoning is "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise... It’s Homeric."

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie was also reluctant to confirm or deny anything. "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc," he told the site. "I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Rumour has it Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's budget has rocketed to $400 million amid various production delays, largely caused by 2023's Hollywood strikes. That's going to make it one of the most expensive blockbusters ever made so here's hoping it ends up being the fitting send-off Cruise and McQuarrie are hyping up.

A new still from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has been released which you can check out in the X post below.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie released alongside the trailer last November.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.