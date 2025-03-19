New Featurette For Alex Garland's WARFARE Released As First-Reactions Praise Its Intensity

With the upcoming release of Warfare, Alex Garland is once again poised to make waves within the film industry. Thus far, the war movie has received stellar praise thanks to a recent, early showing.



For those unfamiliar, Garland is renowned for his amazing screenplays, which include Dredd, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and 28 Days Later. He also steps behind the camera occasionally, having directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and the more recent, Civil War.



Garland is now back behind the director's chair for Warfare, which was co-written and directed by Ray Mendoza, a former Iraq War Navy Seal.

Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare is an honest, harrowing, intense and powerful piece. It’s one of the first must see movies of the year. An incredible tribute to the unimaginable sacrifice this brave band of brothers made. Incredible stuff. Flawless #Warfare #WarfareMovie pic.twitter.com/6NgNzhQZIP — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) March 13, 2025 #Warfare blends some of the expected war movie elements — tension, brutality, blood — with some daring ones, namely the depiction of the sheer mundanity of war (until, of course, that shifts). Both spare and unsparing, Garland & Mendoza capture a compelling memory of war here. pic.twitter.com/3xYps63DY0 — Bill Bria (@billbria) March 13, 2025 #Warfare is almost unbearably tense — a you-are-there combat movie free of nearly all frills. Excellent performances from the young cast, with Garland and Mendoza working beautifully together. Also has one of the most incredible sound mixes ever — see it in the loudest theater. pic.twitter.com/yLYMRrXCyu — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) March 13, 2025 WARFARE is an absolutely beautiful and horrific film. Ray Mendoza directs each jarring sequence with love and respect and it will take your breath away. It's truly some of the best 95 minutes I've seen in years. I'm still speechless.#WarfareMovie pic.twitter.com/ZRvIVQfl8E — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) March 14, 2025

A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the talented cast.

Developed and distributed by A24, Warfare hits North American theaters on April 11, 2025.

The film stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark, Daredevil: Born Again), Noah Centineo (Black Adam), and Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects).