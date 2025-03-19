New Featurette For Alex Garland's WARFARE Released As First-Reactions Praise Its Intensity

With the upcoming release of Warfare, Alex Garland is once again poised to make waves within the film industry. Thus far, the war movie has received stellar praise thanks to a recent, early showing.
For those unfamiliar, Garland is renowned for his amazing screenplays, which include Dredd, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and 28 Days Later. He also steps behind the camera occasionally, having directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and the more recent, Civil War.
Garland is now back behind the director's chair for Warfare, which was co-written and directed by Ray Mendoza, a former Iraq War Navy Seal.
A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the talented cast.
Developed and distributed by A24, Warfare hits North American theaters on April 11, 2025.
The film stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark, Daredevil: Born Again), Noah Centineo (Black Adam), and Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects).
Warfare Synopsis:
Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.