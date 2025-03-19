New Featurette For Alex Garland's WARFARE Released As First-Reactions Praise Its Intensity

New Featurette For Alex Garland's WARFARE Released As First-Reactions Praise Its Intensity

Ex Machina and Civil War helmer Alex Garland is back behind the director's chair for the forthcoming premiere of Warfare, an intensely harrowing view of the Iraq War.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 19, 2025 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

With the upcoming release of Warfare, Alex Garland is once again poised to make waves within the film industry. Thus far, the war movie has received stellar praise thanks to a recent, early showing.

For those unfamiliar, Garland is renowned for his amazing screenplays, which include Dredd, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and 28 Days Later. He also steps behind the camera occasionally, having directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and the more recent, Civil War.

Garland is now back behind the director's chair for Warfare, which was co-written and directed by Ray Mendoza, a former Iraq War Navy Seal.

Image

A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the talented cast.

Developed and distributed by A24, Warfare hits North American theaters on April 11, 2025.

The film stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark, Daredevil: Born Again), Noah Centineo (Black Adam), and Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects).

Warfare Synopsis:
Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

SHADOW FORCE: Kerry Washington & Omar Sy Go On The Hunt In Action-Packed New Trailer
Related:

SHADOW FORCE: Kerry Washington & Omar Sy Go On The Hunt In Action-Packed New Trailer
HAVOC: Tom Hardy Unleashes Hell In Bloody First Trailer For THE RAID Director Gareth Evans' Action Thriller
Recommended For You:

HAVOC: Tom Hardy Unleashes Hell In Bloody First Trailer For THE RAID Director Gareth Evans' Action Thriller

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/19/2025, 9:53 PM
Been a fan since Ex-Machina, the guy is one of the best in the game right now when it comes to edge of your seat moments.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 10:42 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

He isn't that good with them.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 10:42 PM
This guy did Civil War.

Boycott and give appropriate ratings.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder