Super Troopers 3: Broken Lizard Fights Off Cobras, Drug Dealers & A Wedding In Hilarious New Trailer

This summer, the mustache rides again!

At 4:20 pm on 4/20, Searchlight Pictures launched the first official trailer for Super Troopers 3, offering a funny first look at what's to come in the third installment in Broken Lizard's beloved comedy franchise.

As per the synopsis, "When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself."

The original film was a major box office success upon its release in 2002, grossing over $23.2 million on its modest $3 million production budget. While the first film had become a cult classic since its release, it took over a decade - and a passionate crowdfunding effort - for a sequel to grace our silver screens in 2018. The sequel, Super Troopers 2, was also a box office success, grossing over $32 million on its $13.5 million production budget.

No budget has been reported for the latest installment, but the trailer does seem to suggest this will be Broken Lizard's biggest and most action-packed adventure yet.

The cast features a returning cast of Jay Chandrasekhar ("Arcot 'Thorny' Ramathorn"), Kevin Heffernan ("Rodney 'Rod' Farva"), Steve Lemme ("MacIntyre 'Mac' Womack"), Paul Soter ("Carl Foster"), Erik Stolhanske ("Robbie 'Rabbit' Roto"), Brian Cox ("John O'Hagen"), and Marisa Coughlan ("Ursula Hansen"). New additions for round three are Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Hannah Simone, Iqbal Theba, Sakina Jaffrey, Jon Rudnitsky, and Lisa Gilroy.

Jay Chandrasekhar directed the threequel, with a screenplay written by him and his Broken Lizard comedy team. The group's previous credits include Puddle Cruiser, Club Dread, Beerfest, The Slammin' Salmon, and Quasi.

Looking ahead, the film will open in the wake of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31) and opposite Will Gluck's One Night Only, Fall 2, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, and Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man. Considering the subject matter, we'd imagine it'll provide some much-needed counterprogramming in the late summer months.

Super Troopers 3 hits theaters on August 7!

Watch the official trailer below: