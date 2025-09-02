THE SMASHING MACHINE's Rotten Tomatoes Revealed As The Rock Breaks Down After 15-Minute Standing Ovation

The Smashing Machine premiered at the Venice Film Festival yesterday evening, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was left in tears after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation for his performance as UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

The professional wrestler and actor has received widespread acclaim for his work in the biopic, with early reviews indicating that he could earn major award recognition next year. Others have argued that the movie is Oscar-bait, but with an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems Johnson's attempt to make the leap from action star to serious actor has worked.

This comes as Johnson's career has reached a turning point. No longer the guaranteed box office draw who saved the Fast & Furious franchise, The Rock's plan to take charge of the DC Extended Universe failed when Black Adam bombed, and his return to WWE drew mixed reviews from fans.

While he's still expected to return for the final Fast & Furious movie, Johnson is also planning to co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt in an upcoming, as-yet-untitled Martin Scorsese crime film set in Hawaii. That looks set to be another "serious" acting gig.

"Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," Johnson previously said of The Smashing Machine. "I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past."

"I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

"I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies," he said of a largely successful run as the lead in countless blockbusters, which has somewhat petered out in recent years. "I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them], but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more."

"And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean, I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me," the wrestler concluded.

From filmmaker Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine is the story of legendary mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

The movie will be released in theaters on October 3.