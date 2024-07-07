TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director's F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Gets An Action-Packed First Trailer

It's lights out and away we go as Formula 1 and Apple Original Films have released the first trailer and poster for F1 (via ActioNewz.com), the rather unimaginatively titled new racing movie starring Brad Pitt.

It's also been confirmed that the project, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, will arrive in theaters and on IMAX screens by Warner Bros. on June 25, 2025, internationally and June 27, 2025, in North America.

Original plans called for F1 to debut on Apple TV+ but plans have changed, presumably because it was recently reported that the budget has ballooned to upwards of $300 million since shooting started last year.

Made in collaboration with Formula 1 (potentially explaining the on-brand title), the movie is described as "a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the F1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters."

"The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1."

As for what we can expect from the story (this trailer, while an exciting glimpse into the sort of groundbreaking visuals we can look forward to, provides few insights into that side of things), a brief synopsis for F1 has also raced online:

"The feature will see Brad Pitt star as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his rookie team-mate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, battling against the sport’s drivers and teams. Production of the movie, which began in 2023, will continue at this year’s British Grand Prix and at several other races, and complete at the season-ending in Abu Dhabi in December."

While Kosinski being behind the camera suggests we're getting an edge-of-you-seat thrill ride in the same vein as his Top Gun sequel, Formula 1 fans have been quick to criticise F1's premise, including the 60-year-old Pitt being portrayed as a credible race driver (in the sport, most drivers are considered past their "prime" in their late 30s/early 40s).

Similar to Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries, it also looks like F1 will take some liberties with reality to tell a more exciting story; there's no denying that those visuals - which utilised state-of-the-art new technology to get cameras inside the cars - are incredible, though.

Regardless, the movie's cast includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award-winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

You can watch the first trailer for F1 below.