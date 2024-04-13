TOP GUN: MAVERICK's Glen Powell Will Be THE RUNNING MAN In Edgar Wright's Upcoming Remake

It appears that Edgar Wright's (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) adaptation of The Running Man is at last progressing at Paramount after a protracted wait.



Wright's directing, Michael Bacall (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street) wrote the script for the reboot, and we now have a leading man.



The project was first announced on February 19, 2021, with little other details to emerge since.



But Glen Powell, star of Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, will play the lead, the studio disclosed at its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas.

Deadline film reporter Justin Kroll revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Hemsworth all met for the role but Wright and Paramount ended up selecting Powell.

This role solidifies Glen’s A-List stature especially given the actors the studio had been meeting with. Everyone from Gosling to the Evans and Hemsworth were either considered or met for it so for him to land that first offer just shows how the town is viewing him going forward https://t.co/2JMI9B8N07 — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 11, 2024

Wright's remake is said to be more faithful to the Stephen King (King wrote the novel under the pen name, Richard Bachman) novel as opposed to the 1987 film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Although both Stephen King's novel Running Man and the Arnold Schwarzenegger film revolve around the idea of a lethal game show, they are very different from one another.

In the novel, Ben Richards is an out-of-shape everyman, down on his luck and hoping to earn money for his wife and children.

Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, portrays a powerful former police captain who is forced to take part in the lethal games after being falsely accused of a crime he did not commit.

Are you excited for The Running Man remake? And do you think the studio made a good choice in selecting Powell over some of the heavy hitters listed above? Let us know in the comment section below.