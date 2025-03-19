COYOTE VS. ACME Movie Saved As Warner Bros. Reportedly Set To Sell Film For $50 Million

After becoming a victim of WB's controversial cost-cutting a few years ago, Coyote Vs. Acme may be on the verge of being saved, as it's being reported that WB is in talks to offload the feature.

By RohanPatel - Mar 19, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Source: Deadline

While it once seemed improbable, it looks like Coyote vs. Acme may soon be coming to a theater near you! 

According to Deadline, Ketchup Entertainment is in advanced negotiations to acquire the animated/live-action hybrid feature from Warner Bros, in a deal that's estimated to be in the $50 million range. The independent distributer-financier previously rescued The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, which is currently playing in theaters. 

In recent years, Ketchup has also been behind the releases of Weekend in TaipeiGoodrichHellboy: The Crooked ManMemoryFerrariHypnotic, and Bushwick

The trade does note that the deal could still fall apart, but things are progressing in the right direction for now. If/when the deal is finalized, expect to see Coyote vs. Acme hit theaters sometime in 2026.

The studio previously tried to sell the film early last year for approximately $70 million, which is believed to be in the same range as the film's budget, but there were no takers at the time. 

The film stars Will Forte (MacGruber; The Last Man on Earth; Nebraska), John Cena (Peacemaker; The Suicide Squad; Fast X), Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before; Deadly Class; X-Men: Apocalypse), P. J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street; Big Little Lies; The Legend of Korra), Tone Bell (The Flash; Disjointed; Whitney), Martha Kelly (Euphoria; Baskets; Marriage Story), and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special).

David Green was in the director's chair, with a screenplay from Samy Burch. James Gunn and Jeremy Slater also contributed to the film's story, with Gunn also attached as a producer alongside Chris DeFaria.

Prior to its shelving, the feature had tested well, but was scrapped as a tax write-off, drawing the ire of many in the industry, including Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord, who said, “Is it anticompetitive if one of the biggest movie studios in the worlds shuns the marketplace in order to use a tax loophole to write off an entire movie so they can more easily merge with one of the bigger movie studios in the world? Cause it SEEMS anticompetitive.

The film's leading man Will Forte was more blunt in his assessment, calling the move “[frick]ing bullshit,” before adding, “I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it. But it makes my blood boil.

Other write-offs at the time were Batgirl and Scoob Holiday Haunt!. Whether or not either of those films could now find similar distribution remains to be seen, but we certainly can't rule it out with this latest development.

POWERPUFF: Leaked Trailer For Scrapped CW Series Starring Chloe Bennet Is Weirdest Thing You'll Watch Today
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 7:47 PM
It was really sweet watching Will Forte talk about this project. It seems that he really poured his soul into this and was really saddened that it wasn’t going to be released.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/19/2025, 7:57 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Like when you made me grab my ankles and wait for maple syrup?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/19/2025, 7:58 PM
sick [frick].
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 8:05 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - you know I’m not Canadian
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/19/2025, 7:49 PM
I love the OLD Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies cartoons, but I have no interest in ever seeing this.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit was really the only animated/live action hybrid that worked for me.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 3/19/2025, 7:52 PM
Great!!!!
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/19/2025, 7:52 PM
Sold it for $50 million but how much did it cost to make? I’m guessing more than $50 million. Hollywood just throws money away. It’s amazing.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/19/2025, 7:57 PM
@defenderofthefaith - Hollywood. The government. Whatever. Who’s surprised anymore?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/19/2025, 8:15 PM
@DudeGuy - We live in a country that's $36 TRILLION dollars in debt and the boomers that have bankrupted us and destroyed their grandkids futures are still like...

I can only hope the collapse comes sooner than later.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/19/2025, 9:00 PM
@DudeGuy - I get that. However the Government throws away our money so I can see why they don’t care. Hollywood throws away their own money and that is odd.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/19/2025, 8:01 PM
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is really great! Somebody go see this! Classic animation and tons of jokes that are actually funny. It's amazing how bad Zaslav is bad at his job
kider2
kider2 - 3/19/2025, 8:13 PM
@bobevanz - Yes i saw it like 2 weeks ago. It was great! I miss classic 2D animated films and this was a really good one! Unfortunate we'll likely never get another 2D Looney Tunes film for the next couple years. WB also ended their direct to DVD films so not even any direct to DVD Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo or Tom & Jerry stuff. I honestly don't get why studios abandoned 2D animation The Day the Earth Blew Up had a $15 million budget but looks far better than almost all 3D animated movies.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 3/19/2025, 8:10 PM
WB trying to come up with cash just in case Superman backfires on them lulz 🤣

Have no fear, Superman will not fail and will surprise many people!

InGunnWeTrust

Nolanite out
SpiderParker14
SpiderParker14 - 3/19/2025, 8:13 PM
Freakin' sweet!
cubrn
cubrn - 3/19/2025, 9:04 PM
Awesome news! One of my good friends was the editor on this movie

