HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON's Teaser Trailer Leaks (Again) But This Time It's In Glorious HD

We're really not sure how this happened, but the first teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon has just leaked online in HD, offering our first proper look at the upcoming live-action adaptation...

By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

Universal Pictures seems to have dropped the ball on How to Train Your Dragon's marketing campaign. For whatever reason, the teaser trailer started playing in select theaters this past weekend, resulting in our first look at the movie coming in the form of blurry social media screenshots.

Snippets of footage have since found their way online, but the trailer has now leaked in its entirety...in HD! We're not sure how this happened, but it presumably means the official version is mere hours away. 

There's not too much to discuss here as the focus is primarily on early scenes from the movie as Hiccup's father, Stoick, encourages him to kill dragons like the rest of his fellow Vikings. However, when he encounters Toothless, a bond is formed during a moment that recreates an iconic scene from the 2010 animated feature.

As cool as it is to see this come to life, there are concerns that How to Train Your Dragon will be little more than a shot-for-shot remake. Considering the fact nearly a decade and a half will have passed since the original was released by the time 2025 rolls around, that may not matter too much to moviegoers. 

Jay Baruchel voiced Hiccup in the DreamWorks franchise and now passes the reins to The Black Phone star Mason Thames. "Oh, boy. Well, my friend Dean [DeBlois] wrote and is directing that movie, and I'm just proud of and psyched for him," the actor previously said of this live-action adaptation. "He's been sending me cell phone pictures of the crazy set they built in Ireland."

"I'm just thrilled because he's got big ideas, and he hasn't made enough s--t yet. So, I'm really proud that Dean gets to do his thing."

"It's crazy, because I don't feel part of a different generation — well, that's not true, I do all the time. But, I guess, all the kids that were kids when the first one came out are grown-up now, which is f---ed. [Laughs] So, there's a whole bunch of little kids behind them who need their thing, and I hope maybe they find it here," Baruchel concluded.

You can watch the full trailer for How to Train Your Dragon in the player below (via Toonado.com). 

Universal Pictures has assembled an impressive cast for How to Train Your Dragon that includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Ruth Codd.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed Lilo & Stitch and the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy alongside Chris Sanders helms this remake, possibly explaining reports that it's been described as a Lion King-style shot-for-shot adaptation following test screenings.

In the animated How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup, a young Viking who dreams of being a brave dragon killer, strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of the flying beasts after wounding it in battle. Together, Hiccup and his new friend - whom he dubs Toothless - must unite their cultures in a fight against a giant evil dragon known as the Red Death. 

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 9:39 AM
Pretty cool they got Butler back for this. Hopefully if they do a second they also get Blanchett.

Not sure if it was a good idea they kept the same design the same for Toothless (and other dragons maybe)..Even though it's VFX it still looks like like animation rather than photorealistic. Enjoyed the original movies, so hopefully this is good.. I hope Jay B has a cameo.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/19/2024, 9:40 AM
@Conquistador - I was wondering if that was Butler!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/19/2024, 9:40 AM
I still don’t know why they felt the need to make a live action remake, but the quality here is outstanding.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 9:53 AM
Looks fine imo.

I like the grittier aesthetic in this in contrast to the animation though I do worry about it going the Lion King route in which it’s more or less the same film which would be pointless imo.

However , Dean DeBlois being back in the director’s chair for this live action take does makes me think there will be more to this aswell then a “shot for shot” adaptation which hopefully is the case.

Anyway , Mason Thames seems to be doing well as Hiccup though.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 9:59 AM
Looks great. Good casting too, except for Astrid...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Yet another anti white race replacement.
newhire13
newhire13 - 11/19/2024, 10:05 AM
@HermanM - Cry some more.
Super12
Super12 - 11/19/2024, 10:13 AM
@HermanM - Literally. They were this close to making (so it seems so far) a near perfect live adaptation. But they just can't help themselves. All of Hollywood has already sworn fealty to the great DEI gods so they can't back down now. It's so monumentally stupid.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 10:19 AM
@newhire13 - imagine if the roles were reversed
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 10:25 AM
@HermanM - I mean, the movie is hardly striving for authenticity when we have a thick scottish accented VIKING leader and dragon's flying around. Plus the movie is meant to appeal to a world wide audience and not just viking or the norse population so it makes sense to have an international cast in a movie of fictional dragons flying around! lol


Plus if race really is the problem instead of seeing her as half black, how about you see her as half white...as i'm sure she's biracial.


eh, that's all the energy i got today for that kinda BS. You don't need to watch it.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 10:28 AM
@Conquistador - vikings are white and so are scottish people, so there's no problem here.

People worldwide watched the movies when the cast was racially accurate and had no problems with it, why would a white Astrid suddenly be a problem in live action?

You would not make excuses to justify race changing non whites in a movie, but do it for whites because you have an anti white double standard.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 10:35 AM
@HermanM - Race isn't just colour though, where's the anger for them casting a Scott in a viking role? Their backgrounds are totally different.

If the roles were culturally significant then yeah i would agree with you on the race swapping, but they're talking about vikings and dragons! Where in the original the main english speaking version had no one representing the nordic community...same for live action....plus ya'll really forgetting the original voice actress for Astrid was Latina! hahahaha

For such a Gunn lover i don't remember hearing/seeing you rant about another Black Perry White...or did you move the goal post on that one too?

Laters!
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/19/2024, 10:41 AM
@HermanM - You can't have white people in Wakanda, you can't have white people in the story of Mulan, you can't have white people in the story of Aladdin, but you sure as hell can add a black girl in a Viking story. Got it.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 10:41 AM
@Conquistador - Race isn't just color, but nordic/scottish are both the same race, they are both white ethnicities, ethnicity is inside of race.

The fantastic element is the dragons, everyone knows that vikings are white.

The race of a voice actor is irrelavent as long as they can sound like the race they are playing.... blacks have voices whites and whites have voiced blacks for decades. No issues there.

Yes, I did complain about race replaced Perry White yet again, but so far there are only two anti white race replacements in Gunn's movie, which is on the low side for recent Hollywood works.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 10:47 AM
@HermanM -
"The fantastic element is the dragons, everyone knows that vikings are white."

Well then'm guessing you're only HALF as angry here compared to black Perry White as she and her white father look pretty caucasian to me.

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 10:48 AM
@IronMan616 - Exactly. This is the anti white double standard that says that race is definitive and endemic for nonwhites and completely unchangeable while race for white people is irrelavent and completely interchangeable with any other race.

Nonwhite characters/countries/culture are defined by race and racially exclusive to whatever race they are, while white characters/countries/culture are for everyone and completely interchangeable, we are told.

The bottom line is that if everyone else is allowed to have a group identity while whites are not and are told to be hyper individualist, groups working as a team will always beat any group working as individuals. Such is the desired outcome for the anti white agenda.
solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 11/19/2024, 10:49 AM
@newhire13 - this a racist but reverse.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 10:54 AM
@Conquistador - She's obviously a mixed race person.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Astrid is not mixed race though.... Astrid is white:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

There's nothing racially ambiguous about this character, so why not cast a white girl to play her? Is there a shortage of young white blonde haired actresses?

You are just making excuses that you would never make were the situation reversed.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 11/19/2024, 10:01 AM
Making a live action of a modern CGI animated movie feels so dumb. Same thing with Moana. Toothless looks exactly the same, as CGI animated movies also have textures.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/19/2024, 10:16 AM
i mean looks great but WHY did they do this movie if they are going to basically make 80-90% of the same exact movie which was fantastic to start? i dont understand but maybe cuz im just a grumpy old man at this point
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/19/2024, 10:19 AM
I took my little one to see the animated feature opening weekend, waaaaaay back. I fell asleep during that showing. I hope the live action is a bit more engaging for the new-age parents that don't care much for kids movies.

I do like the casting choice for Astrid, too.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/19/2024, 10:37 AM
I’d rather watch the Rick and Morty live action movie.
How to Drain Your Dragon: The Soul Bond

