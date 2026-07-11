Pixar’s Unmade Monsters, Inc. Sequel Centered On A Major Time-Skip For Monstropolis' Dynamic Duo

Monsters, Inc. was a major success for both Pixar Animation Studios and Disney when it arrived in 2001. However, before the studios ultimately chose to explore the characters’ early years with Monsters University in 2013, they had a very different idea in mind for a follow-up film.

A direct sequel was once in development that would have introduced a dramatically changed version of Mike, Sulley, and Boo through a significant time jump.

Speaking to The Wrap, screenwriters Bob Hilgenberg and Rob Muir (Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue) are revealing details on the script for the sequel that they turned in to Pixar back in 2004, titled Monsters, Inc. 2: Lost in Scaradise.

In that version of the Monsters, Inc follow-up, Mike (Billy Crystal) would be on the verge of walking down the altar, Sulley (John Goodman) would now be one of the top executives at Monsters Incorporated, and Boo would be much older. In short, the original idea for a Monster, Inc. sequel centered around a massive time-skip.

"We stand by that script, we’re very proud of it. It’s one of those things where, when we were writing it, everything was falling into place. It was a labor of love and were very passionate about it," Muir told The Wrap.

He went on to add, "We wanted to make sure we stuck with the Pixar brand. Our goal was, when somebody read the script, to not know if we were influenced by Pixar or not."

Hilgenberg also chimed in, stating, "It was really important for us to have Pixar read it and say, Wow, that’s where we would have taken it. We stand by it."

And then touching on the fact that a third Monsters, Inc. theatrical film was announced earlier this year in March, he added, "Call Pixar, tell them to make our version. Show up with signs – Bob and Rob’s draft!"

New details on the canceled ‘MONSTERS, INC. 2’ film:



• Mike gets married.



• Sulley gets promoted.



• An older Boo reenters their lives.



(via https://t.co/CRAMhOkExB) pic.twitter.com/1w8xzTVx6D — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 10, 2026

The reason this version of the sequel never moved forward was largely tied to the growing tension between Disney and Pixar at the time. A major disagreement had emerged between then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner and Pixar chief Steve Jobs over the terms of their partnership, specifically Disney’s position that sequels should not count toward the number of films Pixar was contractually required to deliver.

The conflict was eventually resolved in 2006 after Bob Iger took over as Disney’s CEO and the company fully acquired Pixar, bringing the two studios under the same corporate umbrella.

Years later, with original Monsters, Inc. director Pete Docter now leading Pixar, the studio announced that a third installment in the franchise was officially in development.

The third film coincides with the announcement of a major, Monster, Inc. themed expansion at Hollywood Studios in Orlando, FL. The area is reportedly called Monstropolis land, and is replacing the former Grand Avenue and Muppet Courtyard areas.