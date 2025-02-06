SMURFS: Rihanna's Smurfette Takes Center Stage In First Trailer For Paramount's Musical Reboot

SMURFS: Rihanna's Smurfette Takes Center Stage In First Trailer For Paramount's Musical Reboot

Following some brief teasers, Paramount has released the first full trailer for the latest Smurfs movie, which features pop megastar Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Via Toonado.com

The trailer for Paramount's Smurfs reboot is now online, giving us a first glimpse of some footage from the animated/live-action hybrid musical.

The teaser begins with a little Superman nod, before we're introduced to the eponymous blue creatures living happily as ever in Smurf Village. When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is captured by the villainous Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) steps up to lead a rescue mission to the real world.

Chris Miller and Matt Landon direct, while Pam Brady wrote the screenplay. The voice cast also features Natasha Lyonne, Nick Offerman, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, Daniel Levy, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, Hannah Waddingham, Xolo Maridueña, James Corden, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, and Kurt Russell.

“The DNA in Peyo’s original drawings guide so many creative choices in the film,” Miller said at a presentation at the Annecy Animation Festival last June. “It’s the blueprint for the kind of film I want to make. All of the action lines and thought bubbles from the comics are going in the movie, and the comics have inspired the style of animation to be fun and buoyant, with plenty of squash and stretch.”

Miller went on to praise Rihanna’s contributions to the project, with the pop megastar writing, producing and singing new original songs that will help guide the spirit of the movie.

Lyonne recently hinted that there might be some connection between her Smurfs character and whoever she's playing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"I’m very moved that they want me to be in that movie. It is all very interstellar-type stuff, coming at it from different directions. I’m also in the Smurfs movie, and actually some stuff does happen that’s… I don’t want to get into it, because I’ll get in trouble. But assuming that I’m dead by 8:45 p.m. tonight and they have to cut the movies together in a mash-up, it will all marry well, I think.”

Unfortunately, Lyonne's Smurfs role has not been disclosed, but there's a chance she's voicing the leader of the International Neighbourhood Watch Smurfs (though she doesn't really sound like the Russian Doll star).

Check out the trailer below along with some new posters, and let us know what you think.

"When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe."

The Smurfs were introduced in the 1980s animated TV series of the same name, with Sony's animated movie starring Katy Perry as Smurfette released in 2011. A sequel, 2013's Smurfs: The Lost Village, and a 2017 reboot followed.

The Smurfs musical is set to hit theaters this July.

SHREK 5 Gets A New, Later Release Date As MINIONS 3 Is Moved Up By An Entire Year
Related:

SHREK 5 Gets A New, Later Release Date As MINIONS 3 Is Moved Up By An Entire Year
New Trailers And Posters Released For DreamWorks Animation's THE BAD GUYS 2 And Pixar's ELIO
Recommended For You:

New Trailers And Posters Released For DreamWorks Animation's THE BAD GUYS 2 And Pixar's ELIO

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CoHost
CoHost - 2/6/2025, 11:43 AM
Sandra Oh was in Killing Eve. She deserves more dignity than this.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:02 PM
@CoHost -

Does she though?

She always plays an uptight rude boring lady.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/6/2025, 11:45 AM
I'ma just leave this here before... ya know...

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/6/2025, 11:52 AM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:03 PM
@Lisa89 -

They should have built a smurfing wall around their village.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 11:51 AM
[frick]ing hell.

The Smurfs??

Where the [frick] have you been?

Rihanna, oh, [frick] Yes.

I'm feeling this.

For [frick]s sake
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/6/2025, 11:53 AM
SMURFS

#SUPERMANKILLER 👀
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/6/2025, 11:53 AM
WHAT THE SMURF!?
MasterMix
MasterMix - 2/6/2025, 11:58 AM
Umm...
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/6/2025, 12:03 PM
@MasterMix - Man, that poster looks like the "dark and gritty" Smurfs Haha
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:05 PM
@DrDReturns -

It looks like Look Who's Smurfing Too.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:00 PM
Smurf this whole smurfing smurf.

You all know what to smurfing do.

Save your gold.

This smurfing smurf
Didn't
Earn
It.

The woke cast and crew are smurfing smurf heads.
dracula
dracula - 2/6/2025, 12:08 PM
cant believe they are still trying with this

the smurfs are known butthey arent exactly a big property

the chipmunks are more popular than these guys and those movies ended a while back
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:13 PM
@dracula -

Let's not besmirch our two apple high friends.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:09 PM
"This Summer we're going blue!"

If only a majority of Americans had gone blue on November 5th.

Then that smurfing sorceress Kamala Harris could have smurfed up our smurf, fam.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/6/2025, 12:14 PM
How dare they not cast an actual blue person! That’s smurffing ridiculous
batman001
batman001 - 2/6/2025, 12:17 PM
They already did this movie it's called The Smurfs 2 and it was bad.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 12:18 PM
Smurfette has a higher pitched voice than this.

Too much smurfing swearing for a family movie.

Smurf this shit.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder