Sean Schemmel's Legendary SSJ4 Scream Returns In DRAGON BALL DAIMA's English-Dub Finale

"And this...is to go... even further beyond!"

The groundbreaking Super Saiyan 3 transformation of Goku was first unveiled to Japanese viewers in Dragon Ball Z episode 245, "Super Saiyan 3?!," which aired on November 9, 1994.

North American audiences experienced this iconic moment on September 26, 2002. It was in this episode's English dub that Sean Schemmel delivered a performance that, for many, established him as the quintessential voice of Goku.

Now, Schemmel is delivering yet another noteworthy performance as Goku transforms into SSJ4 in the Dragon Ball Daima final battle against Supreme Demon King Gomah, the successor of Dabura from DBZ's Buu saga.

Below, you can hear Schemmel talking about recording the SSJ3 transformation scene at a recent fan convention.

Two decades after his iconic Super Saiyan 3 debut in the Buu Saga, Sean Schemmel revisits another powerful transformation, lending his voice to Super Saiyan 4 in the new series, Dragon Ball Daima.

This form, previously exclusive to Dragon Ball GT, is showcased in a newly released video.

Take a look below and share your thoughts on how this Super Saiyan 4 scene stacks up against the legendary Super Saiyan 3 transformation from the Buu Saga.

"Now to go even further beyond!"



Schemmel reportedly fainted multiple times during the transformation, something the voice actor has done in the past for several DBZ movies and GT.

While the original Japanese broadcast of Dragon Ball Daima concluded on February 28, 2025, today marks the release of the final two episodes (19 and 20) of the English dub on Crunchyroll.

Akio Iyoku, the executive producer, mentioned that Daima was conceived as a unique project within the Dragon Ball universe to appeal to a broader audience and explore a different world. The final episode concludes with the words "The End", a sign that Daima will not be returning for a second season.

Dragon Ball Daima was the last project that Akira Toriyama was heavily involved in, from story to character design.

In other Dragon Ball news, after the passing of Akira Toriyama, the manga returned with Chapter 104 on February 19, 2025. This chapter kicked off a new arc focusing on Goten and Trunks' superhero origins, serving as a prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

It's unconfirmed but rumored that a new chapter of the manga will be released in V-Jump magazine on May 20. This could potentially start a new chapter or saga for the series after the conclusion of the Gaas saga and Super Hero Saga (a recap of the 2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film).

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga.

