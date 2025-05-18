Sean Schemmel's Legendary SSJ4 Scream Returns In DRAGON BALL DAIMA's English-Dub Finale

Sean Schemmel has notably passed out before in order to bring some of Goku's most powerful transformations to life and he apparently lost consciousness for SSJ4 transformation in Dragon Ball Daima.

News
By MarkJulian - May 18, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball
Source: AnimeMojo.com

"And this...is to go... even further beyond!"

The groundbreaking Super Saiyan 3 transformation of Goku was first unveiled to Japanese viewers in Dragon Ball Z episode 245, "Super Saiyan 3?!," which aired on November 9, 1994. 

North American audiences experienced this iconic moment on September 26, 2002. It was in this episode's English dub that Sean Schemmel delivered a performance that, for many, established him as the quintessential voice of Goku. 

Now, Schemmel is delivering yet another noteworthy performance as Goku transforms into SSJ4 in the Dragon Ball Daima final battle against Supreme Demon King Gomah, the successor of Dabura from DBZ's Buu saga.

Below, you can hear Schemmel talking about recording the SSJ3 transformation scene at a recent fan convention.

Two decades after his iconic Super Saiyan 3 debut in the Buu Saga, Sean Schemmel revisits another powerful transformation, lending his voice to Super Saiyan 4 in the new series, Dragon Ball Daima.

This form, previously exclusive to Dragon Ball GT, is showcased in a newly released video.

Take a look below and share your thoughts on how this Super Saiyan 4 scene stacks up against the legendary Super Saiyan 3 transformation from the Buu Saga.

YOU CAN ALSO CHECK OUT THE SCENE BY CLICKING HERE.

Schemmel reportedly fainted multiple times during the transformation, something the voice actor has done in the past for several DBZ movies and GT.

While the original Japanese broadcast of Dragon Ball Daima concluded on February 28, 2025, today marks the release of the final two episodes (19 and 20) of the English dub on Crunchyroll. 

Akio Iyoku, the executive producer, mentioned that Daima was conceived as a unique project within the Dragon Ball universe to appeal to a broader audience and explore a different world. The final episode concludes with the words "The End", a sign that Daima will not be returning for a second season.

Dragon Ball Daima was the last project that Akira Toriyama was heavily involved in, from story to character design.

In other Dragon Ball news, after the passing of Akira Toriyama, the manga returned with Chapter 104 on February 19, 2025. This chapter kicked off a new arc focusing on Goten and Trunks' superhero origins, serving as a prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

It's unconfirmed but rumored that a new chapter of the manga will be released in V-Jump magazine on May 20. This could potentially start a new chapter or saga for the series after the conclusion of the Gaas saga and Super Hero Saga (a recap of the 2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film).

Dragon Ball Super latest manga volume

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga

Ever since Goku became Earth's greatest hero and gathered the seven Dragon Balls to defeat the evil Boo, his life on Earth has grown a little dull. But new threats loom overhead, and Goku and his friends will have to defend the planet once again in this continuation of Akira Toriyama's best-selling series, "Dragon Ball Super"!

Sinner
Sinner - 5/18/2025, 8:43 AM
The dub is so cringe to me now. OG Jap all the way
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:24 AM
@Sinner - have yet to feel emotion cringe I have never bother looked up information who voices goku in Japanese version internet was created but first time I heard goku in Japanese voice I knew instantly he was voiced by woman American version makes him sound more tough sound like man less woman.,

I like Olive Garden soup
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/18/2025, 8:48 AM
User Comment Image
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 5/18/2025, 9:03 AM
Best ROAR in the business.

I love both SUB and DUB when it comes to Dragonball. Every other anime I only watch in SUB. The english voice actors for non-DB anime are just lame to me. I recently watched Death Note in English and couldn't stand it for even a few seconds. Same with One Piece or Attack on Titan. Sean Schemmel might be a douche but he's a fantastic voice actor same with the other ones. I love ms Nozawa too and wonder what's gonna happen when she's no longer with us, hope that's not for a long time. Nozawa and Sean are GOKU to me that I just don't know if anyone else can fill those shoes.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:33 AM
@Typhoon20 - for me watching dragonball it’s hard for me watch series knowing men characters sound like women I can tell men sound like women without having lokk up information who voices who it’s obvious what character is voiced by woman high pitched helium voice not tough grunt voice that English version dub have what if Superman, Batman or galactus was voiced female voice actress from dragonball sound instantly like female with high pitch helium voice it will not fit there character not intimidating enough.,

If I’m going watch anime japan subtitle I prefer characters sound they do women sound like women men sound like men where you can’t tell is this guy character voice by man or woman , English does it perfectly match tone of voices with man and woman some Japanese sub I can’t take seriously sounds clown is speaking child voice in gown up body with female tone does not sound manly personality tough it’s more parody actually no disrespect to japan voice actors and actress but have men sound like men and women sound like females not what I hear when sub goku talks sounds like woman when he speaks
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/18/2025, 9:30 AM
Never watched any anime dubbed and never Will. I mean I've tried almost everything just for a few minutes and it's unbearable
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/18/2025, 9:45 AM
This show was a major upgrade over Super. I can't think of a better way for Toriyama to have ended his Legacy with.

