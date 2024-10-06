ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA's Katy O'Brian Officially Joins THE RUNNING MAN Cast

Confirming a recent rumor, THR is reporting that Katy O'Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; The Mandalorian) has joined the cast of Edgar Wright's The Running Man...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Paramount Pictures' and director Edgar Wright's long-gestating adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man is finally moving forward with Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters) in the lead role of Ben Richards, and one supporting cast member has now been confirmed.

 Daniel Richtman recently claimed that Katy O'Brian was being eyed for a supporting role in the project, and THR is reporting that she has officially joined the cast.

We had assumed that O'Brian would play one of the two significant female characters in the book -  Richards' wife Shelia or his hostage, Amelia - but the trade reveals that she will actually play another contestant on the lethal TV show of the title.

O'Brian had a small role in season 3 of The Mandalorian, and also played Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She's been getting a lot of attention in Hollywood thanks to her more recent work in Love Lies Bleeding.

Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) was first announced as director back in 2021, and updates on the project had been pretty scarce until we got word that Powell had signed on to star during CinemaCon back in April.

Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web, Immaculate) has also been rumored to be on the studio's radar.

The sci-fi novel, which King penned under the pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982, was previously adapted as a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this new take will not be a remake, and is expected to stick much closer to the original story.

King's book is a dystopian thriller set in the United States during the year 2025, when the nation's economy is in ruins and world violence is at an all-time high. Desperate to earn enough money to save his family, protagonist Ben Richards decides to participate in a popular - and incredibly dangerous - game show called The Running Man, which allows contestants to go anywhere in the world... while being hunted down by a team of trained killers.

You can check out the trailer and synopsis for the Schwarzenegger movie below.

"In a dystopian America, the country totalitarian state where the favorite television program is The Running Man -- a game show in which prisoners must run to freedom to avoid a brutal death. Having been made a scapegoat by the government, an imprisoned Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has the opportunity to make it back to the outside again by being a contestant on the deadly show, although the twisted host, Damon Killian (Richard Dawson), has no intention of letting him escape."

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/6/2024, 8:28 AM
I enjoyed her and the crew in Twisters. Her role in The Mandalorian was alright but thY whole season was just alright
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/6/2024, 8:32 AM
She's perfect for Sub Zero
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/6/2024, 9:38 AM
@Batmangina - SHE'S NOT WEARING HOCKEY PADS!

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/6/2024, 8:58 AM
Love Lies Bleeding was a good movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 8:59 AM
Cool , good for her!!.

I have enjoyed her in the work I have seen , she’s got a presence to her imo.

It’s been crazy to see her slow & steady rise from shows like Black Lightning and AOS to now where she seems to be getting noticed more & more by Hollywood!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway looking forward to this , especially for it being Edgar Wrights theatrical return after Last Night in Soho!!.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/6/2024, 9:04 AM
@ClintheHamster

You have avoided confrontation sir. WHy is that? Do you fear my emersioan mind. I hope I said that right.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/6/2024, 9:06 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:17 AM
@SuperJefe - that could be interesting

My choices are still Melissanthi Mahut or Charlee Fraser.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/6/2024, 9:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - both solid! It’ll be interesting to see who Gunn picks, assuming he gets that far in his slate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:30 AM
@SuperJefe - yep

I have a feeling Paradise lost will lead into a WW solo , possibly in chapter 2 but yeah no need to get ahead of ourselves.

