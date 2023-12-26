AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Falls Below Expectations Over Four-Day Opening After A Christmas Day To Forget

Warner Bros. Discovery has to be hoping that moviegoers forget about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as soon as possible, but they needn't worry as it seems many of them didn't bother seeing it this weekend.

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2023 12:12 PM EST

Heading into the weekend, we knew Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would likely struggle, but the hits keep on coming for a sequel which has been unable to catch a break since its low-key "premiere." 

The final DC Extended Universe movie sank yesterday with a $10.5 million haul which saw it lose second place to The Color Purple (a Broadway adaptation). Over the four-day weekend, it also grossed a lower-than-expected $38 million, with a mere $27.7 million over the three-day weekend. 

That's more than Blue Beetle but less than The Suicide Squad, a disastrous result for a movie that serves as the follow-up to a blockbuster, Aquaman, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide in 2018. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn't exceeding expectations like its predecessor, something which doesn't bode well for the days and weeks ahead.

Tellingly, while DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn did his bit to spread the word about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, he's remained largely quiet on social media about this movie. Instead, the filmmaker has been sharing the odd update about Superman: Legacy and the wider DCU.

Below, is the last time the official Aquaman movie X account posted about the sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures' account reposted it but largely focused on The Color Purple on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 

There's life beyond social media, of course, but this will have done little to raise awareness for a movie that needed all the help it could get. Still, with 36% on Rotten Tomatoes and a (respectable) 79% Audience Score, it's not as if the studio has a great deal to tout about the final DCEU blockbuster. 

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/26/2023, 12:25 PM
shit aint nun 💪🏾

dc gon bounce back with that 🔥
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 12:34 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - the film is fantastic, everyone should watch it.
GenD - 12/26/2023, 12:29 PM
Who goes to a movie theatre on Christmas Day?
LeDiableBlanc - 12/26/2023, 12:30 PM
@GenD - many people, every year.
DudeGuy - 12/26/2023, 12:31 PM
@GenD - I did once, and I never heard the end of it
dracula - 12/26/2023, 12:37 PM
@GenD - saw spiderman no way home on christmas

We tend to celebrate christmas eve and open presents at midnight
AmazingFILMporg - 12/26/2023, 12:58 PM
@GenD -


A lot of people use to💁
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 12:36 PM
If Jason turns out to be Lobo, maybe that’s why James Gunn isn’t supporting this movie like he did the others. Or maybe he got beef with James Wan. Doesn’t really matter, it’s a great film and people should watch it
WakandaTech - 12/26/2023, 12:41 PM
The DCEU was the biggest Disaster in Movie History

It had 2 Legitimate Hits

Aquaman and Wonder Woman

Everything was a disappointment or a Major Flop
comicfan100 - 12/26/2023, 12:46 PM
But I can't help but notice that this movie, though a major flop, is still receiving some grace from the "go woke, go broke" crowd. Even Variety is being relatively soft towards it.
Th3Batman - 12/26/2023, 12:51 PM
The comic book movie genre is dead.
ObserverIO - 12/26/2023, 12:51 PM
Even less than the extremely low expectation.

Over a four day weekend.

And not just any weekend, but Christmas Weekend.

And not just any Christmas Weekend, but the weekend of Christmas 2023, which has been talked about all year as having no big movies, talked about to the degree that theater owners are genuinely worried about going out of business because there are no big event movies like there usually are.

Four days, prime spot, no competition.
$27 million.
Sabre81 - 12/26/2023, 1:18 PM
@ObserverIO - What? The four day is $40m and $120m worldwide. And again, over the four days that include Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:-

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/title/tt9663764/?ref_=bo_gr_ti


Don't think that's not to shabby at all. Very odd release date as this weekend is New Year's Eve to boot.
AllsGood - 12/26/2023, 12:53 PM
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Falls Below Expectations Over Four-Day Opening After a Christmas Day to Forget.
TheCoonII - 12/26/2023, 12:55 PM
https://m.<> title='' width='640' height='360' src='//www.youtube.com/embed/GI6CfKcMhjY' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen='1'>
AmazingFILMporg - 12/26/2023, 1:02 PM
A complete disaster. This just isn't bad movie fatigue. This is also cbm fatigue. A bad movie use to be able to make bank if it was a comic book films but not anymore!!!!
Timerider - 12/26/2023, 1:06 PM
There’s not going to be a DCU if people don’t start supporting these movies. The only movies we’ll get will be Batman and Superman. The studios won’t finance anything else. That’s probably the last Aquaman movie we’ll ever see. James Gunn can’t save all of it on his own.
kirbyfan - 12/26/2023, 1:13 PM
Really wanted to see this movie, but when I heard they made it SILLY and FUNNY I immediately lost interest. When it comes to superhero movies those two words are a DEFINITE DEAL BREAKER for me! I can't stand superhero movies that try to be COMEDIC, HUMOROUS,and FUNNY.
If they had kept this movie more SERIOUS like the first one it would have been great! I love comic book movies so I will never have so-called CBM fatigue, but I do have WRONG DIRECTOR, WRONG DIRECTION, MISUSE OF THE CHARACTERS FATIGUE.

