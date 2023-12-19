How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Have?

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Have? How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Have?

After endless delays, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally about to splash down into theaters but will you need to sit through the credits this weekend? Here's your spoiler-free answer to that question!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2023 09:12 AM EST

The first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom screenings took place yesterday evening and, while spoilers haven't surfaced quite yet, we do have news on how many post-credits scenes the sequel has. 

The follow-up to 2018's Aquaman is expected to be a box office flop and, with the review embargo lifting on the day it's released, we're expecting it to receive a rotten response from critics as well. With that in mind, it's doubtful the final DCEU movie will replicate the $1 billion success of its predecessor. 

We're sure many of you will be checking it out over the holidays, but will you need to stick around through the credits? 

Today, we can confirm that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has one post-credits scene

The movie has been through so many rounds of reshoots and such a large number of edits that the plot has never leaked online in its entirety. However, we know there were once plans for Michael Keaton's Batman to appear, only for the scene to later be reshot with Ben Affleck; the launch of DC Studios and the DCU means neither actor will now appear.

Check back here soon for a breakdown of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's biggest spoilers!

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.

DCEU Ends With A Whimper As AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Gets A Low-Key Fan Screening But No Premiere
Related:

DCEU Ends With A Whimper As AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Gets A Low-Key Fan Screening But No Premiere
AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa All But Confirms He's Done Playing Arthur Curry: It's Not Looking Too Good
Recommended For You:

AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa All But Confirms He's Done Playing Arthur Curry: "It's Not Looking Too Good"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 9:54 AM
That really did not need a whole article.
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 9:58 AM
@VamP5659 - actually, I thank Josh for this article. I sometimes google after a movie whether to wait or not.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/19/2023, 9:59 AM
@VamP5659 - WE NEVER NEED A WHOLE ARTICLE
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:03 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Yes, scream it to the Heavens so Josh can hopefully hear it on his soap box.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/19/2023, 10:06 AM
@VamP5659 - he uses “block” as earmuffs plus he doesn’t give a shit. People click more on his stupider, more incendiary articles like lemmings
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:07 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Jesus, he's got this website on a string. That's like near tyrant behavior.
JoshWilding - 12/19/2023, 10:09 AM
@VamP5659 - I have that abusive troll blocked, so he's basically CBM's version of this:



And while you might not think this needs a "whole" article (should it have been half an article?) this is something people like to know before seeing a movie. I Googled the exact same question for Wish this past weekend and was glad I did because it has a fun little stinger.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/19/2023, 10:09 AM
@VamP5659 - Josh is Kang the Conqueror of this website
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:11 AM
@JoshWilding - A half an article would have been ideal. It's a fun little info tidbit for movie goers yes but it really shouldn't be full article length.
JoshWilding - 12/19/2023, 10:13 AM
@VamP5659 - Then just read the bold and italicised line that says, "Today, we can confirm that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has one post-credits scene."

VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:14 AM
@JoshWilding - Kinda what I did to begin with lol.
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 9:55 AM
Like I said earlier, it’s gonna be a blast!
DontCryAboutIt - 12/19/2023, 9:57 AM
Q: How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Have?

A: Who [frick]ing cares because ain't nobody gonna watch it.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/19/2023, 10:00 AM
Fantastic film. A great time filled with hope and optimism. the best DC movie ever. A fitting end to such a tumultuous journey, but a reminder of just how great DC can be when it’s embraced and allowed to be its own thing.

9/10
UniqNo - 12/19/2023, 10:02 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Was hoping for that! i'll be checking it out. Will be pleasant suprise if this ends up doing well at the Box Office over the holidays.
UniqNo - 12/19/2023, 10:07 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - If you've seen it, i'm curious, how much screen time does Amber Heard get, if any! haha
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:09 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Given the fact you are the same guy who said Deadpool is a C-list character, I'm very skeptical about your judgement of a comic book film but I'm willing to take this to heart when I see it next week.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/19/2023, 10:11 AM
@VamP5659 - don’t confuse my trolling for my real thoughts. all jokes aside the movie is just fine.
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:13 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - That's what I'm expecting actually lol. Just fine. I am excited for Manta though and intrigued if they are gonna kill the foaukin' baby.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/19/2023, 10:14 AM
@UniqNo - her role was shortened. No more than 30 minutes tops if you sequenced all her scenes together.

the film could have worked without her, but I would be lying if I said she wasn’t a lot better here than the first film.
UniqNo - 12/19/2023, 10:16 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - 30 minutes is still quite substantial....i just wanted to know if WB were deliberate in not using her in promotional material like the trailers and TV spots....That all but confirms that James Wan was also in on it! hahaha
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:21 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - That's literally a few minutes more than the amount of screen time Keaton had as Beetlejuice lol.
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 10:23 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - glad to hear it! You should post a review on this site, I’m sure Nate will approve it
ObserverIO - 12/19/2023, 10:41 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Still can't believe they even put her in it.

Jonathan Majors is immediately fired and yet they put her in the Aquaman sequel. She's way more violent and abusive than anything I've ever heard about Majors.
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:47 AM
@ObserverIO - Yeah, really shows the moralities of the people upstairs. One guy is immediately fired by Disney and one hot, talentless lady is kept on because god knows why.
UniqNo - 12/19/2023, 10:47 AM
@ObserverIO - I think she was filming already or had finished before the civil trial was underway.

This movie has been delayed almost as long as Flash.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/19/2023, 10:00 AM
K
TheCoonII - 12/19/2023, 10:01 AM
Post credits scene is johnny depp in a dual role as jack sparrow and grendelwald doing a victory dance
slickrickdesigns - 12/19/2023, 10:01 AM
100 people were asked;
“How many post credit scenes does the AquaDude 2 have??”

The most common answer was;
WhatIfRickJames - 12/19/2023, 10:02 AM
This movie had more post credit scenes but he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:20 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - lolllll
marvel72 - 12/19/2023, 10:03 AM
Aquaman morphs into Lobo.
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:19 AM
@marvel72 - A dolphin flies to Earth and says "Hey Lobo, hop on my back and let's f**k some shit up." And he responds with "My Man!" SLAM TO BLACK.
marvel72 - 12/19/2023, 10:22 AM
@VamP5659 - Sounds awesome, love me some Lobo.
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:24 AM
@marvel72 - If only. Knowing Gunn, he's probably gonna be in the credits of Legacy.
ObserverIO - 12/19/2023, 10:43 AM
@marvel72 - If that's the end-credits I'll go see the movie twice.
ObserverIO - 12/19/2023, 10:44 AM
maybe more actually.
GhostDog - 12/19/2023, 10:04 AM
The post credit:
VamP5659 - 12/19/2023, 10:18 AM
@GhostDog - If Zack Snyder was more involved, this would be it.
DocSpock - 12/19/2023, 10:05 AM


How many post credits scenes?

If the answer is more than zero, then they are just mooning us on the way out the back door.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder