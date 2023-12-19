How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Have?

The first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom screenings took place yesterday evening and, while spoilers haven't surfaced quite yet, we do have news on how many post-credits scenes the sequel has.

The follow-up to 2018's Aquaman is expected to be a box office flop and, with the review embargo lifting on the day it's released, we're expecting it to receive a rotten response from critics as well. With that in mind, it's doubtful the final DCEU movie will replicate the $1 billion success of its predecessor.

We're sure many of you will be checking it out over the holidays, but will you need to stick around through the credits?

Today, we can confirm that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has one post-credits scene.

The movie has been through so many rounds of reshoots and such a large number of edits that the plot has never leaked online in its entirety. However, we know there were once plans for Michael Keaton's Batman to appear, only for the scene to later be reshot with Ben Affleck; the launch of DC Studios and the DCU means neither actor will now appear.

Check back here soon for a breakdown of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's biggest spoilers!

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.