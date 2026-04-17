Ant-Man And The Wasp Franchise Star Confirms MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios debuted the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer at CinemaCon yesterday evening, and there were immediately reports from Las Vegas that the sneak peek featured Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang.

The Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star herself has now confirmed her MCU return in the upcoming Avengers movie with a fun post shared with her 165,000 followers on X and 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Should we expect other actors with a similarly large social media presence to make announcements like this in the coming months? It would be an effective marketing tool, but with Disney gutting that department after laying off over 1000 people, it's hard to say what the plan is.

In the video, an excited Newton unboxes her own director's chair after being left out of last March's lengthy cast reveal. It's suitably pint-sized, given that her character is part of the Ant-Man family.

Newton first played Cassie in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where she took over the role from Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp) and Emma Fuhrmann (Avengers: Endgame).

Able to shrink and grow at will thanks to Pym Particles, Cassie is expected to join Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye as a founding member of the Young Avengers. The extent of her role in Avengers: Doomsday isn't clear, but it's believed that the scene in the trailer showed her father, Scott Lang, kissing his daughter goodbye.

In 2024, Newton said this about potentially getting the opportunity to assemble alongside the Young Avengers:

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for that. You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies." "So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that’s growing up with a film. It’s such a big part of my life. But they don’t really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don’t take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let’s finish one movie and then let’s continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

You can watch Newton's Avengers: Doomsday announcement in the player below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.