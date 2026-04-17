Ant-Man And The Wasp Franchise Star Confirms MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday

Ant-Man And The Wasp Franchise Star Confirms MCU Return In Avengers: Doomsday

The Avengers: Doomsday cast just added another familiar face to its cast, with a lead star from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set to reunite with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios debuted the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer at CinemaCon yesterday evening, and there were immediately reports from Las Vegas that the sneak peek featured Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. 

The Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star herself has now confirmed her MCU return in the upcoming Avengers movie with a fun post shared with her 165,000 followers on X and 1.9 million followers on Instagram. 

Should we expect other actors with a similarly large social media presence to make announcements like this in the coming months? It would be an effective marketing tool, but with Disney gutting that department after laying off over 1000 people, it's hard to say what the plan is. 

In the video, an excited Newton unboxes her own director's chair after being left out of last March's lengthy cast reveal. It's suitably pint-sized, given that her character is part of the Ant-Man family.

Newton first played Cassie in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where she took over the role from Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp) and Emma Fuhrmann (Avengers: Endgame). 

Able to shrink and grow at will thanks to Pym Particles, Cassie is expected to join Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye as a founding member of the Young Avengers. The extent of her role in Avengers: Doomsday isn't clear, but it's believed that the scene in the trailer showed her father, Scott Lang, kissing his daughter goodbye.

In 2024, Newton said this about potentially getting the opportunity to assemble alongside the Young Avengers:

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for that. You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies."

"So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that’s growing up with a film. It’s such a big part of my life. But they don’t really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don’t take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let’s finish one movie and then let’s continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

You can watch Newton's Avengers: Doomsday announcement in the player below. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Avengers: Doomsday - 6 More Huge Reveals From The Epic First Trailer Shown At CinemaCon
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday - 6 More Huge Reveals From The Epic First Trailer Shown At CinemaCon
Avengers: Doomsday Makes Intriguing Change To Doctor Doom's Suit; Part Of CinemaCon Trailer Leaks
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Makes Intriguing Change To Doctor Doom's Suit; Part Of CinemaCon Trailer Leaks

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/17/2026, 12:04 PM
no offense to Newton but i hope Cassie gets obliterated.

easily the worst character to be introduced to the franchise in some time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2026, 12:07 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2026, 12:08 PM
bring this one back,
she was only in like 2 tiny scenes butt she showned far more range then this chick did in a full film
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/17/2026, 12:14 PM
these are always pretty cool

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder